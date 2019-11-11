Airsports Insurance Bureau joins Biba

New member of Biba focuses on insuring high net worth and niche personal lines clients.

Independent insurance broker, Airsports Insurance Bureau has joined the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba).

The firm operates in both personal and commercial lines and was started in 1993. In a statement it has detailed that it has a panel of over 30 insurers and places importance on insuring high net worth and niche personal lines clients.

All of the FCA authorised business’ staff are based in the UK and the broker’s offices are in Eastleigh, Hampshire.

Growth

Karen Manley, risk & compliance director of Airsports Insurance Bureau, said: “AIB has seen and continues to enjoy significant growth despite these challenging times both within the insurance industry and externally.

“Biba play a fundamental role within the insurance broking profession. We look forward to working alongside Biba and this membership will be a benefit to our growing business”.

A spokesperson from Biba has told Insurance Age that the body now has just under 2,000 members.

At the end of August, Be Wiser rejoined Biba, a few years after it cancelled its membership.

On 6 November, Biba reported that over 700,000 enquiries involving motor and travel insurance had been put forward via its signposting proposition which it set up to help people get insurance cover. The agreement is between the organisation, the government and the Association of British Insurers.

On the 29 October, Biba also unveiled its Biba Brexit Guide which aims to help brokers understand exposures they may have in the event of a no deal Brexit and how these can be mitigated.

While in mid-October the body announced that the theme for its 2020 conference and exhibition will be ‘A Year to Pioneer’.

