Aston Lark brand Road Runner launches broker platform

The online system gives brokers access to vehicle management.

Road Runner, one of Aston Lark’s trading brands, has launched a digital platform developed to allow broking partners access to vehicle management, assist with admin and enable their clients to update vehicles in real time.

According to a statement the the new platform will provide registered brokers with the following:

Online vehicle management portal – clients can manage their own vehicles online

Easy to complete online quote requests, with referral directly to the Road Runner decision-makers to ensure a swift response

Ability to bind quotes online

Broker login with access to client quote and policy information

Document portal

Benefits

Jackie Wright, divisional director at Road Runner commented: “We’ve listened to our customers and are thrilled that we can make trading easier for Road Runner brokers.

“Brokers already working with us were keen to register for their new online account in preparation for our launch, indicating their enthusiasm to take advantage of the new platform benefits. Our vehicle management portal is market-leading and an enhancement to this sector that’s long overdue.”

Road Runner specialises in providing motor trade road risks insurance to independent full or part-time motor trade professionals.

The online portal is the latest from Aston Lark which recently received £320m following an investment deal with Goldman Sachs.

Most recently the company purchased Lloyd’s broker, Protean Risk.

