Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent

I’ve loved dancing for as long as I can remember. I started ballet when I was just two-and-a-half and now love Latin American as well as Fit4Tap. It’s a passion that’s turned into a large part of my life and I attend at least two classes a week. I was even lucky enough to have worked for Karen Hardy (of Strictly Come Dancing fame) for a while. It’s a great way to keep fit, socialise and overcome the stresses of balancing a hectic work and home life.

This is something I’ve appreciated even more since I became managing director at SFS Group, a specialist broker for independent schools. The role is extremely busy and what little spare time I do have has now become even more precious. Having the chance to escape to a dance class for a few hours lets me totally relax and re-energise, ready for whatever challenges next cross my desk. I firmly believe that everyone needs to find their own way to switch off from work.

Clare Cave, managing director, SFS Group

Why I chose insurance

I left university and, as the youngest child, was expected to join one of the many family businesses. At one point I worked at one that was based on the top floor of a scruffy office in south west London. I had to walk through my family’s broker business to get to the loo.

One day the manager of that business had a heart attack and, as I went about my day, I walked past his office and saw his secretary open his post and stack the files on his desk while awaiting his return. A week or two later, skyscrapers of untouched work had built up. I thought someone ought to show interest. I scanned the files but they meant nothing to me, so I closed them and the cycle continued. After about a month I had a thought – what had the manager done the previous year? Copying that wasn’t so hard and I gradually worked through the backlog. The manager soon retired from the business and here I am looking after one of my father’s neglected businesses 35+ years later.

Howard Lickens, CEO, The Clear Group

Pet of the month - Schwartz, Patons Insurance’s office dog

“Schwartz is a four-year-old Schnauzer cross who loves snaffling for treats

and snoozing.”

On the spot

▶ My most vivid dream was…

…scoring the winning goal for Liverpool in the Champions League final.

▶ I was last told off…

…by my better half Vicky for walking past the pile of clothes at the bottom of the stairs and not taking them up with me.

▶ My favourite podcast is…

…Talksport.

▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…

…at the dentist with my mouth clamped open whilst having a filling.

▶ My most recent gig was…

…Mumford & Sons.

▶ I was last scared when…

…my friend passed me his nine-week-old daughter to hold. I had no idea what to do!

▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…

…Liquorice Allsorts.

Luke Byron, director, HI Commercial.

Charity corner

Simon Lancaster, who founded broker SJL in 2001 with a £500 grant, has set up a foundation to support start-up businesses and charity Acorn’s Children’s Hospice. The SJL Foundation aims to raise £100,000 in its first year with 45% of proceeds going to support SJL’s Start-Up Business Fund, 45% going to the hospices and the remaining 10% going to a staff pot to be used for the SJL team’s own charity endeavours.

Lancaster launched the foundation now as he felt he had reached a stage in his life whereby he wanted to start a pay it forward movement to help other people. Last month, eight finalists with start-up ideas presented their five-minute pitch, on why they should win a £2,000 grant, to a panel of four entrepreneurs and business professionals and 100 guests at the House of Commons.

Lancaster commented: ‘’I am incredibly excited about what the SJL Foundation’s business start-up arm can achieve for budding entrepreneurs. I established SJL Insurance 18 years ago with a Worcestershire council grant of £250 plus a grant from the Hereford & Worcester Chambers of Commerce for £250. The £500 helped me buy a desk and computer. I wanted the story to go full circle and help others do the same.”