Broking break: And finally
My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Charity corner
My hidden talent
I’ve loved dancing for as long as I can remember. I started ballet when I was just two-and-a-half and now love Latin American as well as Fit4Tap. It’s a passion that’s turned into a large part of my life and I attend at least two classes a week. I was even lucky enough to have worked for Karen Hardy (of Strictly Come Dancing fame) for a while. It’s a great way to keep fit, socialise and overcome the stresses of balancing a hectic work and home life.
This is something I’ve appreciated even more since I became managing director at SFS Group, a specialist broker for independent schools. The role is extremely busy and what little spare time I do have has now become even more precious. Having the chance to escape to a dance class for a few hours lets me totally relax and re-energise, ready for whatever challenges next cross my desk. I firmly believe that everyone needs to find their own way to switch off from work.
Clare Cave, managing director, SFS Group
Why I chose insurance
I left university and, as the youngest child, was expected to join one of the many family businesses. At one point I worked at one that was based on the top floor of a scruffy office in south west London. I had to walk through my family’s broker business to get to the loo.
One day the manager of that business had a heart attack and, as I went about my day, I walked past his office and saw his secretary open his post and stack the files on his desk while awaiting his return. A week or two later, skyscrapers of untouched work had built up. I thought someone ought to show interest. I scanned the files but they meant nothing to me, so I closed them and the cycle continued. After about a month I had a thought – what had the manager done the previous year? Copying that wasn’t so hard and I gradually worked through the backlog. The manager soon retired from the business and here I am looking after one of my father’s neglected businesses 35+ years later.
Howard Lickens, CEO, The Clear Group
Pet of the month - Schwartz, Patons Insurance’s office dog
“Schwartz is a four-year-old Schnauzer cross who loves snaffling for treats
and snoozing.”
On the spot
▶ My most vivid dream was…
…scoring the winning goal for Liverpool in the Champions League final.
▶ I was last told off…
…by my better half Vicky for walking past the pile of clothes at the bottom of the stairs and not taking them up with me.
▶ My favourite podcast is…
…Talksport.
▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…
…at the dentist with my mouth clamped open whilst having a filling.
▶ My most recent gig was…
…Mumford & Sons.
▶ I was last scared when…
…my friend passed me his nine-week-old daughter to hold. I had no idea what to do!
▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…
…Liquorice Allsorts.
Luke Byron, director, HI Commercial.
Charity corner
Simon Lancaster, who founded broker SJL in 2001 with a £500 grant, has set up a foundation to support start-up businesses and charity Acorn’s Children’s Hospice. The SJL Foundation aims to raise £100,000 in its first year with 45% of proceeds going to support SJL’s Start-Up Business Fund, 45% going to the hospices and the remaining 10% going to a staff pot to be used for the SJL team’s own charity endeavours.
Lancaster launched the foundation now as he felt he had reached a stage in his life whereby he wanted to start a pay it forward movement to help other people. Last month, eight finalists with start-up ideas presented their five-minute pitch, on why they should win a £2,000 grant, to a panel of four entrepreneurs and business professionals and 100 guests at the House of Commons.
Lancaster commented: ‘’I am incredibly excited about what the SJL Foundation’s business start-up arm can achieve for budding entrepreneurs. I established SJL Insurance 18 years ago with a Worcestershire council grant of £250 plus a grant from the Hereford & Worcester Chambers of Commerce for £250. The £500 helped me buy a desk and computer. I wanted the story to go full circle and help others do the same.”
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Market “appalled” by revelations made during Gallagher/Ardonagh staff poaching trial
- Judge slams insulting religious references in Gallagher and Ardonagh case
- Ageas restructures broker distribution ahead of Chris Dobson's exit
- News analysis: Broker and MGA concerns mount over MS Amlin pull-out
- Aon moves jurisdiction from the UK to Ireland due to Brexit
- In-depth - high net worth: The changing face of high net worth
- SRIL buys Square Mile Broking