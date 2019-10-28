Aston Lark buys Lloyd’s broker Protean Risk

Acquisition is Aston Lark’s first since securing £320m in financing from Goldman Sachs.

Aston Lark has purchased Protean Risk for an undisclosed sum.

Protean Risk is a specialist Lloyd’s broker which focuses on the investment industry, financial services, and the FinTech and technology sectors.

Aston Lark said that Protean Risk’s 700 clients range from start-ups to international organisations.

Peter Blanc, CEO at Aston Lark, commented: “I couldn’t be prouder to have concluded this transaction with Protean Risk. Protean are a truly specialised business and, by joining forces with Aston Lark, we now have a top quality financial institutions team.”

Blanc told Insurance Age that Aston Lark will keep the Protean Risk brand going forward.

Nathan Sewell, CEO at Protean Risk, added: “We are delighted to be working with Peter and the team at Aston Lark. From the beginning it was clear that we share the same values in terms of how we work with our clients, the market and our colleagues.

“The Protean journey has been an exciting one and we look forward to continuing the successful development of the business within the Aston Lark group.”

Sewell will remain as CEO at Protean Risk and no redundancies are expected to take place at the firm.

Protean Risk was founded in 2008 and became a Lloyd’s broker in 2016.

Background

The acquisition of Protean Risk marks Aston Lark’s first acquisition since its financing deal with Goldman Sachs.

The private equity house provided Aston Lark with £320m in funds in September 2019, becoming majority owner of the broker.

A month prior, Aston Lark announced the purchase of Manchester-based broker Buckland Harvester, adding £4m in GWP and 15 staff to the company.

Financial results published by Aston Lark in July 2019 revealed that the firm achieved £57.4m in turnover in 2018.

This was the first full set of results since Aston Scott and Lark Group merged in 2017.

