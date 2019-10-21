Blog: Keeping it local

Nick Hobbs, director of broker markets at Allianz UK, explains the benefits of recognising local markets.

Big is apparently beautiful, or most logical, with the quest for efficiency and the advantages of size reshaping the insurance market.

Alongside broker consolidation, insurers are also reviewing and revising their operations, aiming to secure advantages in cost and efficiency.

But while there is a temptation to centralise everything, creating hubs and super-centres, there are significant benefits in keeping it local when it comes to supporting brokers and their clients.

Benefits

Delivering broker support through a branch network rather than a centralised hub enables a better understanding of risk. The teams working in a branch will know the local geography, so they will have a much better appreciation of any nuances in what has been presented than someone sat a hundred miles away.

Consider a commercial unit on a trading estate. Without further insight, this risk could be lumped in with other similar premises on similar-looking trading estates. Even looking at the building on Google Maps would only give some additional detail such as the proximity of rivers, trees and other buildings. The fact that it is a high-end trading estate with 24-hour security patrols and good fire separation is local knowledge that branch underwriters can easily corroborate.

Greater insight into risk also comes through the fact that both parties will understand the subtleties of the local language. Someone in Leeds will express things in a very different way to someone from Bristol or London and there can be fierce loyalty to these regional differences!

Vocabulary can also differ around the country. Apparently an alleyway is a ginnel in Leeds, a snicket in York and a cut in Newcastle. Outside of each region, these terms mean little and could well perplex an underwriter presented with this risk.

Relationships

As well as benefits from a risk perception perspective, there is also a productivity bonus to be gained by keeping it local. A much closer relationship develops when people meet on a face-to-face basis than is ever possible over phone or email.

When you know people better, you work together better.

Understanding how someone likes to work, the pressures they are under, how they like to unwind at the weekend, and what team they support can influence the way people interact.

Knowing that a broker prefers to speak to an underwriter rather than wait for an email response or that they spend Monday mornings in staff meetings can be factored into the service they receive.

What’s more, there is more immediate accountability with a local office. If there is an issue, someone owns it and addresses it typically much faster than in a centralised office, where it might be assigned a number and added to a list.

This sort of presence also better supports the local broker community. Where an insurer has a local office, it’s relatively simple to check the quality of a broker placing business for the first time through local market understanding. This can remove some of the hurdles that a new broker can face, while also providing reassurance to the insurer.

Allianz

We see the benefits of working in this local way at Allianz. Our commercial lines underwriters are based in our branch offices and so are closer to risk and easily accessible by brokers.

Our branch network is also designed to ensure that every broker can easily access this local service. We have branches in most of the key UK insurance markets and have re-shaped our network to emphasise that. This means that most brokers are within 50 miles of a branch.

Adopting this traditional model doesn’t mean shying away from technology. All of our branches offer fully automated processing for everything from documentation preparation to quote booking.

Brokers also have the confidence that branches have technology in place that can divert business to another office in busy times.

While the trend may be towards creating large centralised services, the benefits offered by a branch network, both to our business but also our brokers and our people, means we’re fully committed to keeping it local.

Nick Hobbs is director of broker markets at Allianz UK