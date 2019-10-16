Weald announces purchase of Cronin Underwood
Acquisition is Weald Insurance’s first deal since becoming an Ethos Broking partner in 2018.
Weald Insurance has announced the purchase of Sussex-based Cronin Underwood for an undisclosed sum.
Cronin Underwood focuses on commercial lines and Weald said the business has strong property owners and commercial combined books of business.
Chris Gibbs, managing director of Weald, commented: “Cronin Underwood has a fantastic spread of business which will provide us with capacity for growth and strengthen our offering within the region and I can’t wait to grow these relationships further.”
Weald controls more than £14m in gross written premium and 40 staff.
Partnership
The acquisition is Weald’s first purchase since becoming an Ethos Broking partner in 2018.
Gibbs continued: “I’m delighted to be making our first acquisition as part of the Ethos Broking family.
“Being part of this wider group is enabling us to complete acquisitions of brokers that share our culture and future vision.”
Ethos Broking, formerly known as Broker Network Partners, comprises nine regional centres and 13 satellites firms.
Yesterday (15 October), Insurance Age revealed that fellow Ethos Broking member Finch Group had completed its purchase of Martinez & Partners.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news