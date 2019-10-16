Weald announces purchase of Cronin Underwood

Acquisition is Weald Insurance’s first deal since becoming an Ethos Broking partner in 2018.

Weald Insurance has announced the purchase of Sussex-based Cronin Underwood for an undisclosed sum.

Cronin Underwood focuses on commercial lines and Weald said the business has strong property owners and commercial combined books of business.

Chris Gibbs, managing director of Weald, commented: “Cronin Underwood has a fantastic spread of business which will provide us with capacity for growth and strengthen our offering within the region and I can’t wait to grow these relationships further.”

Weald controls more than £14m in gross written premium and 40 staff.

Partnership

The acquisition is Weald’s first purchase since becoming an Ethos Broking partner in 2018.

Gibbs continued: “I’m delighted to be making our first acquisition as part of the Ethos Broking family.

“Being part of this wider group is enabling us to complete acquisitions of brokers that share our culture and future vision.”

Ethos Broking, formerly known as Broker Network Partners, comprises nine regional centres and 13 satellites firms.

Yesterday (15 October), Insurance Age revealed that fellow Ethos Broking member Finch Group had completed its purchase of Martinez & Partners.

