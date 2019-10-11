CMC employee jailed for fraud and abuse of position

The individual stole nearly £18,000 from the CMC and attempted to steal approximately £17,000 more.

A former employee of a claims management company (CMC) has been jailed for three years and one month after abusing his position at the firm and also making fraudulent claims on his own insurance policies.

Leeds Crown Court handed the sentence to Mohammed Aumran, 42, of Pudsey, Leeds, yesterday (10 October).

A month earlier, Aumran plead guilty to six counts of fraud by false representation and one count of fraud by abuse of position.

City of London Police revealed that while employed by the CMC, Aumran stole approximately £18,000 and attempted to steal nearly £17,000 more.

Aumran had initially denied the allegations of fraud in interviews with the police.

Background

The investigation began when Axa discovered Aumran had lied when purchasing home insurance and car insurance through them. In both cases, Aumran had falsely stated he had five years of no claims.

Following Axa’s referral of the case to the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), it was discovered that Aumran had also provided false information to secure policies with Allianz, NFU Mutual, and RSA.

These policies were signed under false names, with Aumran changing his name by deed poll to secure the policy with NFU Mutual.

Fraudulent high value claims then followed, covering theft, burglary, and damage to property.

Employment

Aumran also provided false referee details to gain employment at a CMC.

As part of his role, Aumran represented taxi drivers who were involved in accidents and helped negotiate settlements for vehicle repairs with the insurer of the third party.

By providing insurers with his own bank account details when settlements were reached, Aumran was able to divert £8,919 in funds and had targeted a further £16,882.

Aumran also managed to steal £9,272 from a motor garage that had a repair work contract with the CMC for accidentally damaged taxis.

