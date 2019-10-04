Countdown to Broker Expo 2019
The countdown to Broker Expo is well underway. This year, the event takes place on 7 November at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry
Broker Expo brings together the insurance industry to champion the work of brokers, and gives attendees an opportunity to do more business in one day than in three months.
Brokers are encouraged to register for Broker Expo today and join hundreds of their colleagues who have already signed up. As always, the event is free to attend for brokers.
Attendees will gain access to the top brokers and insurers in the country, including 40 expert speakers from across the industry.
Speakers from Simply Business, Brokerbility, Lockton, Aon, Coversure, Willis Towers Watson and PIB – to name a few – will all be sharing their insight on the day.
In addition, renowned explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes will deliver the event’s keynote speech.
Agenda
The headline sponsor for Broker Expo 2019 is Open GI.
Four detailed content zones will host sessions covering the mid-market sector, innovation, and InsurTech, as well as many other pressing industry issues.
Attendees will be able to hear thought leadership and discuss best practice across these various sessions.
Open GI are also sponsors of the innovation zone, which includes an interactive seminar on machine learning with subject expert Tim Murphy, CEO of ML Programs, at 10:30am in zone 3.
Elsewhere, Applied Systems sponsor the InsurTech zone and Aviva sponsor the mid-market zone.
Look out for John Price, COO of SchemeServe, chairing a session on new technologies at 11:10am in zone 1 and speaking on digitalisation at 11:50am in zone 4.
Ashley Rogoff, managing director of Ashley Page, will be joining a session on cyber and micro SMEs at 2:25pm in zone 4.
And don’t miss out on a debate on market consolidation at 1:45pm in zone 2, featuring representatives from Aston Lark, Erskine Murray, Hamilton Fraser, and Centor.
These examples are just a snapshot of the insights on offer at Broker Expo.
Register online today to secure your place at the best broking event in the calendar at: www.brokerexpo.co.uk
Q&A Nick Giddings, chief marketing officer at Open GI
- One of the sessions in the Open GI zone examines cyber policy and crime. What do you think the future holds in this area?
With reports earlier this year suggesting that over 30% of all businesses have identified a security breach or attack in the last year, it is hugely important that these businesses continue to receive guidance and advice on the subject. The same report suggests the number of businesses with cyber insurance ranges is as low as 10-20%, dependent on size.
As an industry, there is still the need for education and collective clarity so that the correct and best advice can be given to businesses that require this cover. We haven’t yet cut through the confusion about the crossover between the cover provided on a “main” combined/BI policy versus purchasing separate cover from a specialist provider. This ongoing confusion was further heightened in some recent reports and statements from Mactavish.
- There is also a session on MGA innovation. What do you think of the MGA space at this moment in time?
There is real opportunity in the MGA space, in particular for those who can evidence true value and deliver results to their capacity providers. Harnessing the right technology that provides real-time capability and control or rating, as well as speed to market, will help to drive this.
- Mergers and acquisitions will also be discussed. How do you feel about levels of consolidation in the market?
Consolidation in the broker sector will continue at current levels, in my opinion, and those with a robust integration strategy along with transparent and long-term partnerships with their insurers will succeed.
- What will Open GI be bringing to Broker Expo?
The subjects of machine learning and artificial intelligence are both of particular interest to us. We see the use of machine learning as a key enabler of innovation in new solutions and products for both brokers, insurers and MGAs. We will be holding a seminar at Broker Expo on this subject that we hope as many attendees as possible come along to.
