Countdown to Broker Expo 2019

The countdown to Broker Expo is well underway. This year, the event takes place on 7 November at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry

Broker Expo brings together the insurance industry to champion the work of brokers, and gives attendees an opportunity to do more business in one day than in three months.

Brokers are encouraged to register for Broker Expo today and join hundreds of their colleagues who have already signed up. As always, the event is free to attend for brokers.

Attendees will gain access to the top brokers and insurers in the country, including 40 expert speakers from across the industry.

Speakers from Simply Business, Brokerbility, Lockton, Aon, Coversure, Willis Towers Watson and PIB – to name a few – will all be sharing their insight on the day.

In addition, renowned explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes will deliver the event’s keynote speech.

Agenda

The headline sponsor for Broker Expo 2019 is Open GI.

Four detailed content zones will host sessions covering the mid-market sector, innovation, and InsurTech, as well as many other pressing industry issues.

Attendees will be able to hear thought leadership and discuss best practice across these various sessions.

Open GI are also sponsors of the innovation zone, which includes an interactive seminar on machine learning with subject expert Tim Murphy, CEO of ML Programs, at 10:30am in zone 3.

Elsewhere, Applied Systems sponsor the InsurTech zone and Aviva sponsor the mid-market zone.

Look out for John Price, COO of SchemeServe, chairing a session on new technologies at 11:10am in zone 1 and speaking on digitalisation at 11:50am in zone 4.

Ashley Rogoff, managing director of Ashley Page, will be joining a session on cyber and micro SMEs at 2:25pm in zone 4.

And don’t miss out on a debate on market consolidation at 1:45pm in zone 2, featuring representatives from Aston Lark, Erskine Murray, Hamilton Fraser, and Centor.

These examples are just a snapshot of the insights on offer at Broker Expo.

Register online today to secure your place at the best broking event in the calendar at: www.brokerexpo.co.uk