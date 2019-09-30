Lloyd’s seeks to modernise as it reveals first Future at Lloyd’s Blueprint

Market unveils modernisation strategy and aims to build the most advanced insurance marketplace in the world.

Lloyd’s of London has revealed a plan to build the most advanced insurance marketplace in the world with the publication of the Future at Lloyd’s Blueprint One.

The initiatives will be delivered for customers and market participants during 2020 and follows the publication of the Future at Lloyd’s prospectus on 1 May 2019.

Lloyd’s explained that its first blueprint sets out six ideas of improved ways of working, underpinned by a heightened focus on digital, data and technology to deliver greater benefits to customers.

The six ideas are:

A platform for complex risk that makes doing business easier and enables efficient digital placement of the most difficult-to-cover risks.

Lloyd’s Risk Exchange through which less complex risks can be placed quicker and cheaper.

Flexible capital that can simply and effectively access a diverse set of insurance risks on the Lloyd’s platform.

A Syndicate-in-a-Box, which offers a streamlined opportunity for innovators to bring new products and business into the market.

A next generation claims service that improves customer experience and increases trust in the market by speeding up claims payments.

An ecosystem of services that helps all market participants develop new business and provide outstanding service to their customers.

Plan

The publication of the blueprint marks the first in a series of updates which will be issued once a year, at a minimum.

The market plans to deliver Phase I at some point next year, and it detailed that this first phase will include the launch of the electronic risk exchange, which it suggested could eventually process 40% of its risks.

Lloyd’s also looks to pilot a solution which automatically starts to organise claims in order to speed up settlement and introduce simplified onboarding for Lloyd’s coverholders.

In addition, Munich Re will launch the first new “Syndicate-in-a-Box” through its Munich Re Syndicate.

The new Munich Re Innovation Syndicate will start to underwrite on 1 January 2020 with no physical presence in Lloyd’s. It will be underwriting a range of lines of business such as renewable energy and parametric insurance for weather risks.

John Neal, Lloyd’s CEO, said: “The extensive feedback we have received in progressing the blueprint has confirmed the preeminent place Lloyd’s holds globally in insurance and reinsurance. The plans unveiled today create execution certainty through phased delivery.

“The support we have enjoyed to date has been essential to delivering Blueprint One and we are seeking the renewed commitment of all market participants to partner with us to achieve our vision to build the most advanced insurance marketplace in the world.”

Reaction

Simon Matson, CEO of Gallagher UK commented: “Lloyd’s is creating a ‘bionic risk market’, combining the best of the London market’s deep risk and insurance expertise, with innovative digital solutions, but the reforms proposed today are about so much more than digitisation.

“The claims process is ripe for digital streamlining, as are standard risks, but people remain a crucial part of the specialty risk market, and that must never change. People and their requisite specialist skills give Lloyd’s its edge. Innovation, accessibility and the industry’s ability to attract new talent will be crucial to reinforcing the London market’s leadership on the global stage.”

He continued: “Broadening the scope of access via both alternative capital and the syndicate-in-a-box are bold moves and could be revolutionary for the London market, increasing both the diversity of firms and depth of coverage which ultimately serves our clients.

“Whilst we applaud the way in which Lloyd’s is seeking to bring in efficiencies through areas such as increased digitisation, it is paramount that efficiency must not replace advocacy. Our role as brokers has been, and always will be, as the advocate for the customer, which we must continue to do as efficiently as possible.”

Timeline

Just over two months after the Future at Lloyd’s manifesto was unveiled, Lloyd’s confirmed that its proposals to modernise had received widespread backing from stakeholders.

The change in strategy followed two years of the market having an operating loss in the billions, in 2018 it had an operating loss of £1bn in 2017 its losses were £2bn.

Meanwhile the culture of Lloyd’s has been under intense scrutiny, leading to it putting forward a number of measures to combat sexual harassment and help to create a more diverse and inclusive culture.

Recently its culture survey found that some Lloyd’s staff were choosing to ignore sexism in the market resulting in Lloyd’s launching a set of measures looking at eradicating sexist culture and improving the level of inclusion at Lloyd’s.

