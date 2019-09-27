Blog: Treating vulnerable customers fairly makes commercial sense for brokers

Insurance Cares: Helen Lord, director of the Vulnerability Registration Service, explains how the new register can benefit brokers and the wider insurance industry.

The issue of consumer vulnerability is one that is being treated with increasing prominence by the insurance industry, partly as a result of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) sharp focus on the subject in recent years, but equally as there is a growing recognition that it makes commercial sense.

The regulator has repeatedly emphasised that protecting vulnerable customers is a key priority for it, and it wants to see firms explicitly embedding the fair treatment of vulnerable consumers into their culture.

Earlier this year the FCA launched a consultation on proposed guidance for firms on the fair treatment of vulnerable customers, with the first of two stages of the consultation closing on 4 October.

There is a widely held view that there needs to be greater consistency across financial services sectors in dealing with vulnerability. So how should insurers and brokers be addressing this regulatory challenge and how can businesses help to protect and support their vulnerable customers?

Register

A first step may be to turn to the newly formed Vulnerability Registration Service, the first central register for vulnerable consumers, which launched in September this year in recognition of the increasing importance of this issue.

The VRS ardently believes that vulnerable consumers have the right to be treated with care and respect in their interactions with businesses and other organisations, particularly when their personal circumstances leave them more prone to financial harm.

The purpose, therefore, of the VRS is to provide organisations with a tool to help them identify vulnerable consumers in order to help them meet their regulatory and ethical obligations, and to make the best possible decisions while doing so, allowing them to treat customers fairly and compassionately.

Understanding

When organisations are aware of a vulnerable person’s circumstances, they are better able to treat them appropriately.

The VRS provides businesses with the decision-agnostic platform they need to understand more about who they are dealing with at a given point in time, helping them to ensure that vulnerable consumers do not find themselves in financial hardship with which they may struggle to cope.

Many businesses will have invested in systems which help them to deal with vulnerable consumers, but there has until now been no single point of reference to ensure all parties have the information they need without consumers repeating the same difficult conversations over and over again.

Vulnerable

The public desire for more significant action to be taken by businesses on the issue of vulnerability, and indeed the scale of the issue, are laid bare in a survey recently commissioned by VRS, conducted by ComRes.

The survey found that two in five GB adults have experienced a life event that left them feeling vulnerable, either financially or socially.

It also showed that only 15% of the public agree that businesses currently do enough to protect their vulnerable customers, and 54% of the public think businesses should ‘definitely’ or ‘probably’ be required to identify whether a prospective customer is vulnerable so that they can be better protected against harm.

Approach

Insurance companies have not always dealt with vulnerability consistently across the industry, and there are increasing calls for there to be a more stable approach towards this consumer group in servicing their insurance needs.

Aside from any ethical reasons, treating vulnerable consumers fairly and responsibly makes good commercial sense for insurers and brokers.

The business of insurance is to help to protect against financial shocks, which can be a particularly acute need for vulnerable consumers, be it the consequences of an accident or ill health, or navigating through the complex issue of funding our old age.

It therefore follows that a large proportion of those contacting insurance companies are going to be individuals facing vulnerable circumstances, who will want to know that their additional concerns are being taken into account.

Issues that insurance companies may need to address are the accessibility to products and the suitability of these products once accessed, and the transparency of explanations of pricing and policy information.

Helen Lord is director of the VRS.