Biba commits to raising awareness of new inclusion data collection toolkit

Promise was made by Biba's CEO, Steve White, at an event at the Dive In festival, days after [email protected]’s launched its toolkit.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has stated it will roll out [email protected]’s data collection toolkit via all of its member channels.

At Dive In’s BAME pay gap event, Biba’s chief executive officer, Steve White pledged to ensure that the five-step plan would have high visibility in the broker space.

[email protected]’s launched the toolkit, which looks to offer practical advice for businesses on how to use data collection and analysis on their journey to creating diverse and inclusive workplace cultures, earlier this week.

At the event, which saw some controversy over declined panel invitations, as reported by sister title Insurance Post ,White explained that small broking firms are on a journey and that there is a high level of interest in having the right corporate culture.

He said: “We talk a lot about mental wellbeing, for example. They are getting that point on gender, perhaps they are moving into that space on BAME issues.

“The data toolkit will be a fantastic resource for smaller brokers and I am going to commit to Biba making all of our smaller members aware [of it].”

Awareness

Biba further told Insurance Age that White, along with Biba executive director Graeme Trudgill, will be discussing the toolkit during the trade body’s ongoing regional tour.

A Biba spokesperson added: “Biba fully supports the industry’s efforts to promote much greater diversity and a more inclusive culture. It’s important for the make-up of a business to reflect the society they operate in.

“The toolkit produced by the [email protected]’s team is an excellent tool for firms of all sizes, with helpful tips on why, how and what of D&I data collection, together with guidance on how best to communicate these steps with employees.

“This will form part of the Biba D&I section of our website, which will be made available to members very shortly.”

