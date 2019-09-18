TL Dallas posts turnover and profit growth for 2018

Despite the good news, director Polly Staveley warned of competitive pressures and consolidation.

TL Dallas has published full-year financial results for 2018, revealing increases in turnover and profit before tax.

The numbers show that turnover grew by 4.4% from £5.66m in 2017 to £5.92m in 2018 and expenses grew 4.0% from £5.05m to £5.25m over the same period.

This increase in turnover above expenses helped profit before tax to rise 10.2% from £630,000 in 2017 to £694,000 in 2018.

Outlook

TL Dallas director Polly Staveley wrote in the strategic report that “the company’s financial position continues to be very strong”.

However, she did warn of market pressures affecting the business, adding: “The insurance market continues to be very competitive which seems to have dampened rates in the medium term.

“Consolidation in the marketplace is still prolific with larger consolidators continuing to purchase smaller players. This is both an opportunity and a challenge to our business with the market churn that is created.”

Staveley has been director at TL Dallas since 2017, having joined the company in 1999. She is great granddaughter of founder Thomas Lessels Dallas OBE, who founded the business in 1919.

Staff

The number of people employed by TL Dallas, including directors, fell slightly from 75 in 2017 to 73 in 2018.

Despite this, expenditure on wages and salaries grew 3.7% from £3.03m to £3.14m over the same period.

TL Dallas welcomed Simon Hyde and Mackenzie Dallas as directors in February 2018 and April 2018 respectively, bringing the number of directors during the year to seven.

Total remuneration paid to directors grew from £629,000 to £732,000, with the highest paid director receiving £172,000 in 2018.

Deal

In June 2019, newly-launched broker Blackford purchased a customer book worth £3m from TL Dallas’s Edinburgh office.

Four TL Dallas staff and around 100 clients moved to Blackford as part of the deal.

Despite the sizeable purchase, TL Dallas told Insurance Age at the time that it would keep its Edinburgh office open.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.