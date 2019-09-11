Tasker Insurance Brokers names new MD

Robin Thomson will take the role from Ann Bowyer, who remains with the business.

Tasker Insurance Group has appointed Robin Thomson as managing director of Tasker Insurance Brokers, the group’s retail broking business.

The role was previously filled by Ann Bowyer. She will remain at Tasker as a group executive, focusing on responsibilities covering markets, placement, and learning and development.

Thomson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry, having previously held leadership roles at Layton Blackham, Bluefin, and Clear Insurance.

Robert Organ, chief executive officer at Tasker, commented: “Having worked with Robin for some time, I know he is well respected and trusted by others in the industry.”

“This makes him ideally placed to support us in our ambition to continue to grow through recruiting great people and acquiring successful businesses.”

Thomson’s appointment follows the hiring of Graeme Lalley as chief operating officer in September 2018 and Jonathan Webber as chief financial officer in January 2019.

Background

Late last year, Organ announced to Insurance Age that Tasker would begin making acquisitions.

Two deals have since taken place. The firm bought Lincolnshire-based Castle Insurance Consultants in March 2019 and Leicestershire-based Hobbs Broking in June 2019.

Tasker outlined that Thomson had extensive experience in executing and integrating acquisitions, suggesting the company’s acquisitive streak is likely to continue.

At present, the group employs over 100 staff in five offices across the UK.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.