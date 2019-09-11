CCRS selects new MD of broking

Broker says hire will give it more “management bandwidth” for continued growth.

Annie Watson has joined CCRS as managing director of broking.

The broker noted that Neil Campbell remains in his post as managing director of the firm as a whole.

Watson will start at CCRS on 16 September and moves to the firm from a branch director position at Aspen in Glasgow.

She commented: “This is an exciting time to be joining such a progressive, growing and well-established independent insurance broker.

“I feel I can truly add value to CCRS’ forward-thinking and innovative approach to providing insurance solutions to clients.”

Campbell and Watson have previously worked together at Willis UK, when Watson moved from working in risk management at the broker to running its corporate office in Glasgow.

He told Insurance Age: “She then left Willis to run RSA in Scotland and then she left there to start up Aspen seven years ago in Glasgow and now she has come over to head up and basically be the managing director of the broking side of the business [CCRS].”

Strategy

Campbell explained how having a broker managing director will mean changes for his role as MD of CCRS.

He stated: “I’ll be running the overall strategy and I’ll also be focusing on some of the technology side of the business. We’ve recently built our own mid-market broking platform, so I want to focus more time on that.”

In an interview with Insurance Age in July, Campbell said that he wanted CCRS to grow by 20% organically year-on-year.

He confirmed that the new hire would aid this expansion, adding: “We’re looking at extraction and other initiatives like acquisitions and other routes to continue to grow the business.

“We’ll grow the business this year by about 20%, so Annie is very much coming on to give us more management bandwidth to continue to grow the business.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.