Top 100 Independent Brokers: Do you qualify?

Contact Insurance Age to check whether your firm is eligible and be part of the wide-ranging market analysis.

Insurance Age is now inviting for submissions for the Top 100 Independent Brokers supplement.

Independent brokers with commercial gross written premium over £13m are eligible to enter. If you meet this criteria and we haven’t been in touch, please let us know.

Brokers who participate help Insurance Age to develop a snapshot of the market as it stands in 2019.

Submissions are open until 13 September, and the results will be revealed as part of our November issue.

Last year’s Top 100 survey was encouraging news for the market. Across the respondents, gross written premium (GWP) and staff numbers rose to £8.9bn and 22,000 respectively.

Analysis of the data also revealed average income per employee of £67,300 and a market-wide margin of 18%.

Furthermore, the top 10 firms controlled 55% of total GWP, up from 53% a decade earlier.

Eligibility

Check whether your firm is eligible to participate in the Top 100 survey below:

Eligible business is UK and Northern Ireland-based commercial and retail business excluding private medical insurance, wholesale and business obtained from other brokers.

and Northern Ireland-based commercial and retail business excluding private medical insurance, wholesale and business obtained from other brokers. Eligible brokers are firms dealing direct with clients with more than 50% being commercial – it excludes international and personal lines brokers.

Where a personal lines broker has more than £10m of commercial business, a form can be submitted showing commercial only.

Lloyd’s brokers are not included unless it is incidental to UK direct dealing operations or there is a substantial UK retail/direct business.

Entry is simple: contact editor Siân Barton or commissioning editor Laurence Eastham and they will send you a short form to complete along with the full terms of engagement.

Sensitive information is not disclosed and the answers are used to put brokers into GWP bandings in alphabetical order.

The Top 100 is being developed this year in association with IMAS and sponsored by Applied Systems.