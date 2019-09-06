Insurance Age

Top 50 2019 - Bandings

Top 50 listing - Brokers are listed alphabetically in bands of GWP

£1bn plus

Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services)

£500m-£999.99m

Atlanta

£250m-£499.99m

AA Insurance Services • Adrian Flux Insurance • A-Plan Group

£150m-£249.99m

Eldon Insurance • One Call Insurance Services 

£100m-£149.99m

Complete Cover Group Limited & Hyperformance • Granite Group (Acorn Insurance & Financial Services) • Markerstudy Group – Retail and Affinity • Vantage Holdings

£75m-£99.99m

Abbey Insurance Brokers • Be Wiser Insurance • MCE Insurance • Staysure 

£50m-£74.99m

Aston Lark • Brightside Insurance Services • Devitt • Grove & Dean • Howden UK • Hughes Insurance • Premium Choice Insurance • QMetric Group 

£25m-£49.99m

Alan Boswell Group • AllClear • Autoline Insurance • Avantia Insurance • Carrot Insurance • Dayinsure.com • Higos Insurance Services • Hood Group • TempCover 

£20m-£24.99m

Academy Insurance • Caravan Guard • Ceta Insurance • SEIB Insurance Brokers 

£15m-£19.99m

Aon UK • Lifesure • Lycett Holdings • Principal Insurance • Sutton Winson

Under £15m

ICB Group / Finch Insurance Brokers (Verlingue UK) • Kerr Group Insurance • Laurie Ross Insurance • P J Hayman & Company • Ryan’s • Saffron Insurance Services

Undisclosed

The following companies asked to be wholly or partly excluded from the list or did not supply their details. However, they would otherwise form part of this year’s Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines. This listing is not the full representation of brokers within the personal lines market.

BGL Group, Cornmarket Insurance Services • H&R Insurance Services • Invicta Insurance Services • Keith Michaels Insurance • Mark Richards Brokers • Marmalade • Right Choice Insurance Brokers • Thompson and Richardson • Weslyan Insurance Group • Willis • Wilson Group Insurance

