Top 50 2019 - Bandings
Top 50 listing - Brokers are listed alphabetically in bands of GWP
£1bn plus
Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services)
£500m-£999.99m
Atlanta
£250m-£499.99m
AA Insurance Services • Adrian Flux Insurance • A-Plan Group
£150m-£249.99m
Eldon Insurance • One Call Insurance Services
£100m-£149.99m
Complete Cover Group Limited & Hyperformance • Granite Group (Acorn Insurance & Financial Services) • Markerstudy Group – Retail and Affinity • Vantage Holdings
£75m-£99.99m
Abbey Insurance Brokers • Be Wiser Insurance • MCE Insurance • Staysure
£50m-£74.99m
Aston Lark • Brightside Insurance Services • Devitt • Grove & Dean • Howden UK • Hughes Insurance • Premium Choice Insurance • QMetric Group
£25m-£49.99m
Alan Boswell Group • AllClear • Autoline Insurance • Avantia Insurance • Carrot Insurance • Dayinsure.com • Higos Insurance Services • Hood Group • TempCover
£20m-£24.99m
Academy Insurance • Caravan Guard • Ceta Insurance • SEIB Insurance Brokers
£15m-£19.99m
Aon UK • Lifesure • Lycett Holdings • Principal Insurance • Sutton Winson
Under £15m
ICB Group / Finch Insurance Brokers (Verlingue UK) • Kerr Group Insurance • Laurie Ross Insurance • P J Hayman & Company • Ryan’s • Saffron Insurance Services
Undisclosed
The following companies asked to be wholly or partly excluded from the list or did not supply their details. However, they would otherwise form part of this year’s Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines. This listing is not the full representation of brokers within the personal lines market.
BGL Group, Cornmarket Insurance Services • H&R Insurance Services • Invicta Insurance Services • Keith Michaels Insurance • Mark Richards Brokers • Marmalade • Right Choice Insurance Brokers • Thompson and Richardson • Weslyan Insurance Group • Willis • Wilson Group Insurance
