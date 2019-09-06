Top 50 2019 - State of the market

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Is the forecast for personal lines changing? Acquisitions and uncertainty over the Ogden rate drove developments in personal lines this year

Most improved: organic growth* 1. Hood Group 2. Laurie Ross 3. Brightside 4. Sutton Winson *Firms that have not reported acquisitions in the last two years

The Top 50 supplements from the past two years have seen an overwhelmingly positive response from the personal lines broker market.

In 2017, a “stellar year” was reported and last year’s analysis of the submissions also saw advances in gross written premium (GWP), income and productivity.

This year, the Top 50 numbers seem to continue to show some growth. The crudest measure – personal lines GWP – went up again to £4.9bn compared to £4.7bn in 2018. GWP across all lines of business from participants this year hit £6.7bn.

Average growth in personal lines GWP was 6.27%, compared to the 7.5% reported in 2018.

So, despite fairly regular predictions that the personal lines broker market is dying, the sector still appears to be thriving – albeit not quite as healthily as in previous years.

It remains a dynamic environment and in the 12 months since Insurance Age last published its Top 50, the sector has seen a number of key changes. Once again, it has been a story of acquisitions.

Kicking things off last September, Ardonagh Group swooped to buy troubled High Street broker Swinton. The heritage brand had struggled for some years and, since the £165m deal, Ardonagh has closed its retail branches and pushed the business online. The company submitted personal lines business from its Atlanta division, which is headed up by Ian Donaldson. Last year, parent company Ardonagh contributed as a group.

Fees Information from the forms showed that for the 41 firms that submitted fee data, £1.5bn was recorded as total fee income. The data also reveals an average fee rate of 24.4%, a slight decline from the steady 26.4% recorded in 2018 and 26.3% in 2017, but this may reflect the different composition of firms each year. Overall This year, 45 firms participated in our Top 50 survey – the same number that participated in 2018.

firms participated in our Top 50 survey – the same number that participated in 2018. GWP in personal lines totalled £4.9bn .

in personal lines totalled . For the 41 firms that submitted fee data, £1.5bn was recorded as total fee income.

was recorded as total fee income. Data reveals an average fee rate of 24.4%, a decline from the steady 26.4% recorded in 2018 and 26.3% in 2017.

Closer to this end of the period, Sure Thing! – which previously occupied the £25m to £49.99m banding – was snapped up by Policy Expert. The two organisations submitted under a new name (to the supplement), QMetrics, which remains in the same band Sure Thing! occupied last year for 2019.

Gallagher also ate up Stackhouse Poland in April 2019 but, despite Stackhouse occupying the £50m to £74.99m banding in 2018, the deal hasn’t seen Gallagher move from the £150m to £249.99m slot.

ICB Group joined Finch at French owner’s Verlingue Group and we also saw larger deals from the previous year bedding in, such as Vantage and Fresh Insurance.

Over the last two years, the companies that submitted forms this year completed 31 acquisitions and 16 companies made purchases. This means a whopping 38% of brokers in the personal lines space completed acquisitions – an increase on the 35% in 2018.

According to forms, the business with the most deals over two years was Aston Lark, which reported seven and bought three books of business as well. However, these deals also included commercial interest, and Aston Lark remains in the same banding this year.

The instability around the Ogden rate continued to bite and it wasn’t until July that a new rate was set at minus 0.25%. It had expected to be recalculated at between 0 and 1%. The surprise move hit some over-optimistic insurers in the pocket but brokers can now look forward to more stability in the personal lines areas affected by Ogden. The rate is not expected to change again for at least five years. Providers have warned premiums will go up.

Looking at the wider picture, the story for personal lines brokers remains positive. Consolidation continues apace but the shifting market is not growing as fast as it was last year. Will the good times continue to roll as profitability takes a hit or can the market make the most of the new-found stability thanks to the re-set discount rate?