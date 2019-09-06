Top 50 2019 - Rules of engagement

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

The criteria we used to determine this year’s Top 50 brokers in personal lines after applications

1 Premium handled should be the approximate amount of eligible business to the nearest £1m handled by the broker as at 31/03/19. It would include the annualised premium of any business recently acquired.

2 Eligible business is UK and Northern Ireland-based direct personal lines business excluding private healthcare, property investor, extended warranty and commercial vehicle.

3 Eligible brokers are firms dealing direct with clients. Brokers that are tied totally to one insurer are not eligible.

4 Lloyd’s brokers with a direct personal lines arm are eligible provided they only declare direct UK income where they act as a broker and not wholesale or business introduced from other brokers. In addition, more than 25% of their business is placed with a panel of insurers or in the open market.

5 ‘What we are’ is a brief statement of the company’s market position, for example:

internet broker targeting motor insurance;

high-street personal lines broker;

specialist broker in the equine sector.

6 A ‘major specialism’ is more than 20% of the firm’s business in a niche market.

7 Major trading subsidiaries are firms that trade direct under a different name.

8 Information on size has mainly been provided by the brokers themselves. Some have submitted details in prior years and for others, there is information about them in the public domain, eg. filed accounts, website, press releases etc. Limited information is shown and an estimate has been made of the appropriate banding. Some who would be in the Top 50 have either specifically asked not to be included or did not respond to the request for information. These are omitted from the banding but listed separately.