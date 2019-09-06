Top 50 2019 - £1bn plus
Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services)
Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services Limited)
Conquest House, Collington Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN39 3LW
Website: www.hastingsdirect.com Contact: Toby van der Meer
MD: Toby van der Meer
Chairman: Peter Blanc (non-executive chairman)
Tel: 01424 735735
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@HastingsDirect
Parent company: Hastings Group Holdings
Main location: Bexhill-on-Sea.
Additional branches: Leicester
Staff numbers: 3,400
Major specialisms: Car, home, bike, van insurance.
What we are: We are a fast growing, agile, data and digitally focused general insurance provider to the UK car, van, bike and home insurance market. Hastings Direct is a trading name of Hastings Insurance Services, the UK trading subsidiary of Hastings Group Holdings.
Vision/background: To be the best and biggest digital insurance provider.
