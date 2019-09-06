Insurance Age

Top 50 2019 - £1bn plus

top 50 1bn+
Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services)

bexhill-on-sea
Hastings Direct is based in Bexhill-on-Sea

Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services Limited)

Conquest House, Collington Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN39 3LW

Website: www.hastingsdirect.com Contact: Toby van der Meer

MD: Toby van der Meer

Chairman: Peter Blanc (non-executive chairman)

Tel: 01424 735735 

Email: [email protected]

@HastingsDirect

Parent company: Hastings Group Holdings

Main location: Bexhill-on-Sea.

Additional branches: Leicester

Staff numbers: 3,400 

Major specialisms: Car, home, bike, van insurance.

What we are: We are a fast growing, agile, data and digitally focused general insurance provider to the UK car, van, bike and home insurance market. Hastings Direct is a trading name of Hastings Insurance Services, the UK trading subsidiary of Hastings Group Holdings.

Vision/background: To be the best and biggest digital insurance provider.

