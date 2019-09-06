Top 50 2019 - £50m-£74.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Aston Lark • Brightside Insurance Services • Devitt • Grove & Dean • Howden UK • Hughes Insurance • Premium Choice Insurance • QMetric Group

Aston Lark’s major specialisms include musical instruments

Aston Lark

Ibex House, 42-47 Minories, London EC3N 1DY

Website: www.astonlark.com

Contact: Peter Blanc, group CEO

Tel: 01206 655895

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@AstonLark

Parent company: Aston Lark (Topco)

Main location: London

Additional branches: Alton, Birmingham, Broadstairs, Burnham-on-Crouch, Bury St Edmunds, Caterham, Colchester, Croydon, Derby, Dover, Dublin, Dudley, Farnborough, Glasgow, Kidderminster, Lakeside, Leominster, Maidstone, Padstow, Poole, Portlaoise, Stourbridge, Swale, West Malling.

Staff numbers: 773

Major specialisms: HNW household, let property, musical instruments, renovation plan, euromarine, non-standard household, jewellery.

Major trading subsidiaries: Aston Lark Employee Benefits, Highworth Insurance, Jobson James Insurance Brokers, Robertson Low.

Acquisitions in the last two years: A H Bell & Co, Highworth Insurance, Ingram Hawkins & Nock, Jobson James Insurance, Michael James Insurance, Pharos Insurance, Robertson Low, plus two unnamed household books and one motor trade book.

What we are: Aston Lark are one of the largest chartered insurance brokers in the UK. We aim to be the quality choice in our chosen market areas of commercial, commercial schemes, private clients and employee benefits.

Vision/background: We aim to become the UK’s most trusted chartered insurance broker – delivering for our clients with passion, integrity and expertise.

Brightside Insurance Services

Brightside Park, Severn Bridge, Aust, Bristol BS35 4BL

Website: www.brightsidegroup.co.uk

Contact: Russell Bence

Group CEO: Brendan McCafferty

Tel: + 44 (0) 1454 636353

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@BrightsideGRP

Main location: Aust, Bristol

Additional branches: Southampton, Torquay.

Staff numbers: 482

Major specialisms: Car, van, bike, home, business and commercial.

Major trading subsidiaries: One Insurance Services, ProSport, Quote Exchange.

What we are: Brightside Group is a leading UK insurance broker that delivers car, home and business insurance to our customers across the UK.

Vision/background: Our aim is to become a scale broker for the digital era. We will achieve this by combining new technology with our customer-focused people and culture to offer our customers an unrivalled service with great products at a fair price.

Devitt

North House, St. Edwards Way, Romford, Essex RM1 3PP

Grove & Dean

Tollgate House, 96 Market Place, Romford RM1 2ER

Website: www.performance-direct.co.uk

Contact: Richard Brewster

MD: Damian Collett

Tel: 01708 436880

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@GroveandDean

Parent company: Grove & Dean (Holdings)

Main location: Romford

Additional branches: Braxted, Hornchurch, Vietnam (web development team).

Major specialisms: Niche motor.

Major trading subsidiaries: Grove & Dean Motorsport

Acquisitions in the last two years: Peter Best Insurance Services

What we are: A family-owned niche motor specialist broker.

Vision/background: To continue successful organic growth by use of digital distribution strategies and to work with our insurer partners to develop profitable specialist schemes.

Howden UK ’s specialisms include fine art insurance

Howden UK

One Creechurch Place, London EC3A 5AF

Website: www.howdengroup.com

Contact: Matt Ward, marketing director

MD: Chris Evans

Tel: 020 7623 806

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: Hyperion Insurance Group

Main location: London

Staff numbers: Total 450, personal lines only 50.

Major specialisms: Professions, personal lines, sports, specie, fine art, real estate, trade credit, rural and agriculture, care, employee benefits and wellbeing, corporate risks.

Major trading subsidiaries: Howden Workplace Consulting and Howden Employee Benefits and Wellbeing.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Punter Southall Health and Protection Holdings.

What we are: Full service retail broker, serving a broad spectrum of clients, both personal and business, across all major sectors. We are industry sector specialists.

Vision/background: To free businesses and individuals from the burden of risk, enabling them to focus on opportunity and prosper. Achieve this by delivering market leading products and services across the sectors we operate in.

Hughes Insurance

23 Jubilee Road, Newtownards, County Antrim BT23 4WN

Website: www.hughesinsurance.co.uk

Contact: Don Brennan

Chairman: Richard Fulton

Tel: 028 9104 2233

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@hughesinsurance

Parent company: Liberty Seguros

Main location: Newtownards

Additional branches: Five

Staff numbers: Total 255, personal lines only 230.

Major specialisms: Private motor, commercial, commercial vehicle.

What we are: Northern Ireland’s leading brokerage, specialising in personal lines and commercial insurance.

Vision/background: Our vision is for sustained, profitable growth as Northern Ireland’s leading local, customer-centric and “digitally led” insurance distribution business. We will deliver this strategy through the continued development of our engaged and skilled workforce while leveraging Hughes as a strategic asset for our insurance partners.

Premium Choice Insurance is based in Wolverhampton

Premium Choice Insurance

Pendeford House, Pendeford Business Park, Overstrand, Wolverhampton WV9 5AP

Website: www.premiumchoice.co.uk, www.achoiceinsurance.co.uk

Contact: Richard Dornan

MDs: Richard Dornan and Mark Woods

Tel: 0121 725 7214

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Wolverhampton

Additional branches: Coleshill

Staff numbers: Total 170, personal lines only 170.

Major specialisms: Non-standard motor, provisional drivers, young drivers, commercial vehicle/tradesman, classic and cherished vehicles, military vehicles.

Major trading subsidiaries: A Choice, Premium Choice.

What we are: Premium Choice has a strong heritage in working with insurers to target niche and non-standard areas complemented by our own in-house underwriting.

Vision/background: As we head in to our 20th year of trading, we are launching a number of exciting projects allowing us a platform to continue growing our business. The vision is to deliver exceptional customer service and continue creating and delivering niche insurance products and services for customers struggling to find competitive insurance by bringing a viable alternative whilst maintaining a profitable book of business for our insurance partners.

QM etric Group

32-38 Dukes Place, London EC3A 7LP

Website: www.qmetric.co.uk

Contact: Georgina Courtney

MD: Tony Deacon

Chairman: Tony Deacon

Tel: 07748353849

Email: GC[email protected]

Parent company: QMetric Group Holdings Ltd

Main location: London

Additional branches: Milton Keynes, Motherwell.

Staff numbers: 397

Major specialisms: Home and motor insurance.

Major trading subsidiaries: Policy Expert and Sure Thing!

Acquisitions in the last two years: On 6 June 2019, Policy Expert, the digital home insurer, acquired the motor insurance business Sure Thing! Both the Policy Expert and Sure Thing! brands will continue as part of a multi-brand strategy which will see customers benefitting from a broader product proposition.

What we are: QMetric is developed exclusively for the ‘big data’ and artificial intelligence age with bespoke, in-house built systems powered by the latest technology that embrace the changing distribution landscape, largely driven by the rise of insurance aggregators – we’re building the future of insurance, today.

Vision/background: We out-think the competition and make ‘customer first’ decisions informed through market-leading tech, a wealth of data and the in-house skills to interpret it – operating thousands of rating factors whilst analysing and fusing millions of data points. Customers benefit from loyalty discounts and rewards, no hidden fees, and consistently competitive prices.