Top 50 2019 - £50m-£74.99m
Aston Lark • Brightside Insurance Services • Devitt • Grove & Dean • Howden UK • Hughes Insurance • Premium Choice Insurance • QMetric Group
Aston Lark
Ibex House, 42-47 Minories, London EC3N 1DY
Website: www.astonlark.com
Contact: Peter Blanc, group CEO
Tel: 01206 655895
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@AstonLark
Parent company: Aston Lark (Topco)
Main location: London
Additional branches: Alton, Birmingham, Broadstairs, Burnham-on-Crouch, Bury St Edmunds, Caterham, Colchester, Croydon, Derby, Dover, Dublin, Dudley, Farnborough, Glasgow, Kidderminster, Lakeside, Leominster, Maidstone, Padstow, Poole, Portlaoise, Stourbridge, Swale, West Malling.
Staff numbers: 773
Major specialisms: HNW household, let property, musical instruments, renovation plan, euromarine, non-standard household, jewellery.
Major trading subsidiaries: Aston Lark Employee Benefits, Highworth Insurance, Jobson James Insurance Brokers, Robertson Low.
Acquisitions in the last two years: A H Bell & Co, Highworth Insurance, Ingram Hawkins & Nock, Jobson James Insurance, Michael James Insurance, Pharos Insurance, Robertson Low, plus two unnamed household books and one motor trade book.
What we are: Aston Lark are one of the largest chartered insurance brokers in the UK. We aim to be the quality choice in our chosen market areas of commercial, commercial schemes, private clients and employee benefits.
Vision/background: We aim to become the UK’s most trusted chartered insurance broker – delivering for our clients with passion, integrity and expertise.
Brightside Insurance Services
Brightside Park, Severn Bridge, Aust, Bristol BS35 4BL
Website: www.brightsidegroup.co.uk
Contact: Russell Bence
Group CEO: Brendan McCafferty
Tel: + 44 (0) 1454 636353
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@BrightsideGRP
Main location: Aust, Bristol
Additional branches: Southampton, Torquay.
Staff numbers: 482
Major specialisms: Car, van, bike, home, business and commercial.
Major trading subsidiaries: One Insurance Services, ProSport, Quote Exchange.
What we are: Brightside Group is a leading UK insurance broker that delivers car, home and business insurance to our customers across the UK.
Vision/background: Our aim is to become a scale broker for the digital era. We will achieve this by combining new technology with our customer-focused people and culture to offer our customers an unrivalled service with great products at a fair price.
Devitt
North House, St. Edwards Way, Romford, Essex RM1 3PP
Grove & Dean
Tollgate House, 96 Market Place, Romford RM1 2ER
Website: www.performance-direct.co.uk
Contact: Richard Brewster
MD: Damian Collett
Tel: 01708 436880
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@GroveandDean
Parent company: Grove & Dean (Holdings)
Main location: Romford
Additional branches: Braxted, Hornchurch, Vietnam (web development team).
Major specialisms: Niche motor.
Major trading subsidiaries: Grove & Dean Motorsport
Acquisitions in the last two years: Peter Best Insurance Services
What we are: A family-owned niche motor specialist broker.
Vision/background: To continue successful organic growth by use of digital distribution strategies and to work with our insurer partners to develop profitable specialist schemes.
Howden UK
One Creechurch Place, London EC3A 5AF
Website: www.howdengroup.com
Contact: Matt Ward, marketing director
MD: Chris Evans
Tel: 020 7623 806
Email: [email protected]
Parent company: Hyperion Insurance Group
Main location: London
Staff numbers: Total 450, personal lines only 50.
Major specialisms: Professions, personal lines, sports, specie, fine art, real estate, trade credit, rural and agriculture, care, employee benefits and wellbeing, corporate risks.
Major trading subsidiaries: Howden Workplace Consulting and Howden Employee Benefits and Wellbeing.
Acquisitions in the last two years: Punter Southall Health and Protection Holdings.
What we are: Full service retail broker, serving a broad spectrum of clients, both personal and business, across all major sectors. We are industry sector specialists.
Vision/background: To free businesses and individuals from the burden of risk, enabling them to focus on opportunity and prosper. Achieve this by delivering market leading products and services across the sectors we operate in.
Hughes Insurance
23 Jubilee Road, Newtownards, County Antrim BT23 4WN
Website: www.hughesinsurance.co.uk
Contact: Don Brennan
Chairman: Richard Fulton
Tel: 028 9104 2233
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@hughesinsurance
Parent company: Liberty Seguros
Main location: Newtownards
Additional branches: Five
Staff numbers: Total 255, personal lines only 230.
Major specialisms: Private motor, commercial, commercial vehicle.
What we are: Northern Ireland’s leading brokerage, specialising in personal lines and commercial insurance.
Vision/background: Our vision is for sustained, profitable growth as Northern Ireland’s leading local, customer-centric and “digitally led” insurance distribution business. We will deliver this strategy through the continued development of our engaged and skilled workforce while leveraging Hughes as a strategic asset for our insurance partners.
Premium Choice Insurance
Pendeford House, Pendeford Business Park, Overstrand, Wolverhampton WV9 5AP
Website: www.premiumchoice.co.uk, www.achoiceinsurance.co.uk
Contact: Richard Dornan
MDs: Richard Dornan and Mark Woods
Tel: 0121 725 7214
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Wolverhampton
Additional branches: Coleshill
Staff numbers: Total 170, personal lines only 170.
Major specialisms: Non-standard motor, provisional drivers, young drivers, commercial vehicle/tradesman, classic and cherished vehicles, military vehicles.
Major trading subsidiaries: A Choice, Premium Choice.
What we are: Premium Choice has a strong heritage in working with insurers to target niche and non-standard areas complemented by our own in-house underwriting.
Vision/background: As we head in to our 20th year of trading, we are launching a number of exciting projects allowing us a platform to continue growing our business. The vision is to deliver exceptional customer service and continue creating and delivering niche insurance products and services for customers struggling to find competitive insurance by bringing a viable alternative whilst maintaining a profitable book of business for our insurance partners.
QMetric Group
32-38 Dukes Place, London EC3A 7LP
Website: www.qmetric.co.uk
Contact: Georgina Courtney
MD: Tony Deacon
Chairman: Tony Deacon
Tel: 07748353849
Email: GC[email protected]
Parent company: QMetric Group Holdings Ltd
Main location: London
Additional branches: Milton Keynes, Motherwell.
Staff numbers: 397
Major specialisms: Home and motor insurance.
Major trading subsidiaries: Policy Expert and Sure Thing!
Acquisitions in the last two years: On 6 June 2019, Policy Expert, the digital home insurer, acquired the motor insurance business Sure Thing! Both the Policy Expert and Sure Thing! brands will continue as part of a multi-brand strategy which will see customers benefitting from a broader product proposition.
What we are: QMetric is developed exclusively for the ‘big data’ and artificial intelligence age with bespoke, in-house built systems powered by the latest technology that embrace the changing distribution landscape, largely driven by the rise of insurance aggregators – we’re building the future of insurance, today.
Vision/background: We out-think the competition and make ‘customer first’ decisions informed through market-leading tech, a wealth of data and the in-house skills to interpret it – operating thousands of rating factors whilst analysing and fusing millions of data points. Customers benefit from loyalty discounts and rewards, no hidden fees, and consistently competitive prices.
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Gallagher buys landlord insurance specialist
- Finch buys Bridle Insurance in biggest deal yet
- News analysis: Construction sector faces hit from hardening market
- Aviva takes Erica Arnold from Zurich for COO position
- FCA warns of two fraudulent insurance firms using social media
- Profile: PIB's CEO Brendan McManus and CFO Ryan Brown
- The stats: September 2019 - The Acturis Premium Index