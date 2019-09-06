Top 50 2019 - £25m-£49.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Alan Boswell Group • AllClear • Autoline Insurance • Avantia Insurance • Carrot Insurance • Dayinsure.com • Higos Insurance Services • Hood Group • TempCover

Alan Boswell Group

Harbour House, 126 Thorpe Road, Norwich NR1 1UL

Website: www.alanboswell.com

Contact: Alastair Drew

MD: Chris Gibbs

Chairman: Alan Boswell

Tel: 01603 216000

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@ABGroup

Main location: Norwich

Additional branches: Seven

Staff numbers: Total 360, personal lines only 59.

Major specialisms: Property insurance, medium to high net worth, affinity schemes.

Major trading subsidiaries: S-Tech Insurance Services

Acquisitions in the last two years:

What we are: Alan Boswell Group is a leading UK independent insurance broker and one of the eastern region’s largest independent financial planners.

Vision/background: Alan Boswell Group is the natural choice for friendly, expert advice on insurance, risk management and financial services. With more

than 35 years’ experience, our longevity and reputation are the result of doing things a little differently – of going the extra mile for our clients, our people and our communities.

AllClear has branches in Sydney (above), Gibraltar and Romford

AllClear

AllClear House, 1 Redwing Court, Ashton Road, Romford, Essex RM3 8QQ

Website: www.allcleartravel.co.uk

Contact: Garry Nelson, head of marketing

Chief executive: Chris Rolland

Chairman: Ian Owen

Tel: 01708 339 026

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@AllCleartravel

Main location: Romford

Additional branches: Two – Gibraltar & Sydney, Australia.

Staff numbers: 200

Major specialisms: Travel insurance – all medical conditions, all ages, all destinations.

What we are: Over 3m customers have trusted us as travel insurance experts, providing both comparison sites and specialist products, based on 20 years’ data and pricing IP.

Vision/background: AllClear provides innovative technology, comparison websites, five-Star Defaqto products, pricing and TPA services for large household brands, Biba, medical charities, international insurance and travel companies. In June 2019, 98% of customers rated award winning AllClear as ‘great’ or ‘excellent’.

Autoline Insurance and Carrot Insurance have a specialism in telematics

Autoline Insurance

2 Ashtree Enterprise Park, Newry, County Down BT34 1BY

Website: www.autoline.co.uk

Contact: Julie Gibbons

MD: Julie Gibbons

Chairman: Phil Bunker

Tel: 028 30266333

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@AutolineGroup

Parent company: Prestige Insurance Holdings

Main location: Newry

Additional branches: Downpatrick, Enniskillen, Coleraine, Ballymena.

Staff numbers: Total 206, personal lines only 106.

Major specialisms: Telematics, private car, agri, SME and corporate insurance.

What we are: Innovative, customer-centric and local insurance broker with dedicated, specialist teams to service both personal and business clients in a range of product areas including car, home, van, farm and commercial insurance.

Vision/background: To continue to be a market leading broker, delivering innovative products and exceptional service through our growing network – on the phone, on the high street and online. As an award winning broker, we’ve developed our talent to give the best possible advice to those who matter most – our customers. At Autoline, we’re with you.

Avantia Insurance

CI Tower, St Georges Square, New Malden KT3 4HG

Website: www.avantiagroup.co.uk

Contact: Shahid Mahmood

MD: Mark Eastham

Chairman: Steve Ashton

Tel: 0330 660 1200

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@homeprotect_uk

Parent company: ECI Partners

Main location: New Malden

Staff numbers: 51

Major specialisms: Home insurance.

Major trading subsidiaries: HomeProtect

What we are: Avantia combines unique data, leading edge technology and the brightest minds. Together we are building the intelligent tools and capabilities to make home insurance a smart, digital experience for all.

Vision/background: Since 2002, our consumer brand HomeProtect has been offering insurance to customers with some of the most complex needs. In this highly competitive market, we are going from strength to strength thanks to Avantia’s relentless focus on data and technology.

Carrot Insurance

Global House, Westmere Drive, Crewe CW1 6D

Website: www.carrotinsurance.com

Contact: Ed Rochfort

MD: Ed Rochfort

Tel: 07966389430

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@CarrotInsurance

Parent company: Trak Global Group

Main location: Crewe

Staff numbers: 68

Major specialisms: Usage-based insurance; young driver insurance; telematics insurance.

What we are: Carrot is a young driver insurance broker that uses telematics technology and user-centric reward-based propositions to encourage policyholders to drive safely.

Vision/background: After co-founder Kamran tragically lost his son in a car accident, Carrot launched in 2012 with one simple goal – encourage safe driving with the use of rewards, making the roads safer for everyone. Leveraging telematics technology, Carrot works closely with select insurers to provide policyholders with low premiums and a great experience overall.

Dayinsure.com

Mara House, Nantwich Road, Tarporley, Cheshire CW6 9UY

Website: www.dayinsure.com

Contact: Barry Bown

COO: Barry Bown

Chairman: Denis Ryan

Tel: 07808742262

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@dayinsure

Staff numbers: 42, personal lines only 38.

Major specialisms: Temporary motor insurance.

What we are: Online insurance broker specialising in temporary motor insurance for 1+ hour to 30 days.

Vision/background: Dayinsure was first insurance broker to offer standalone temporary insurance that facilitates the borrowing and lending of cars, vans and motorhomes in the UK

Higos Insurance Services

7 Cary Court, Somerton Business Park, Bancombe Road, Somerton, Somerset TA11 6SB

Website: www.higos.co.uk

Contact: Felicity Franks

MD: Matthew Hartigan

Chairman: Mike Bruce

Tel: 01749 834 500

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@higosinsurance

Parent company: Global Risk Partners

Main location: Somerton

Additional branches: 13

Staff numbers: Total 272, personal lines only 115.

Major specialisms: Thatch, non standard, high net worth, unoccupied, holiday home.

Acquisitions in the last two years: The Insurance Group, Colin Fear Insurance Services, GMM Insurance Brokers, Mellerups Insurance Brokers.

What we are: General insurance broker established in 1990 dealing with both commercial and personal lines business.

Vision/background: The success and expansion of Higos has been based on staff development and quality customer service. We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver high quality face-to-face customer service throughout our expanding high street branch network. With the additional support of GRP, we can provide a full range of covers at a competitive price.

Hood Group is based in Southend-on-Sea

Hood Group

1 Maitland House, Warrior Square, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS1 2JY

Website: www.hoodgroup.co.uk

Contact: Bruce Reid, commercial director

MD: Simon Hood

Chairman: Andy Homer

Tel: 01702 443 721

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@hoodgroup1

Main location: Southend-on-Sea

Additional branches: One – London.

Staff numbers: 178

Major specialisms: Home and travel insurance for affinity partners and intermediaries.

Major trading subsidiaries: Hood Travel

What we are: Combining our skills as a technology and data specialist with a focus on the customer experience, with considerable experience within the insurance and financial services industry, we aim to help our partners transform their insurance proposition by delivering innovative products which add value and engage more deeply with their customers.

Vision/background: Our mission is to transform insurance through innovation with a dedication to putting our partners and customers first. We draw upon our 30+ years’ experience in partnering with well-known household brands, high street retailers and insurers and utilise technology and people as the enablers, to offer partners innovative insurance solutions.

TempCover

2nd Floor, Admiral House, Harlington Way, Fleet, Hampshire GU51 4BB