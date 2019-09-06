Top 50 2019 - £15m-£19.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Aon UK • Lifesure • Lycett Holdings • Principal Insurance • Sutton Winson

Aon UK

The Aon Centre, The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall Street, London EC3V 4AN

Lifesure

3 Fenice Court, Phoenix Business Park, Eaton Socon, St Neots, Cambridgeshire PE19 8EW

Website: www.lifesure.co.uk

Contact: Paul Reid

MD: Paul Reid

Tel: 01480 402460

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@LifesureGroup

Main location: St Neots

Staff numbers: 65

Major specialisms: Motorhome, caravan, park home, motor, home, travel, touring caravan.

What we are: An independent, family-owned business founded by Colin Barnes in 1971. We are a specialist personal lines insurance broker who believes in getting to know our customers and providing great products and care.

Vision/background: We care. We care about our people, our customers, our partners and our future. We believe that growing our business benefits all. We have our own products and schemes in specialist markets and are specialists in the leisure sectors.

Lycett Holdings is based in Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Lycett Holdings

Milburn House, Dean Street, Newcastle-upon-Tyne NE1 1PP

Website: www.lycetts.co.uk

Contact: Peter Knowles

MD: Charles Foster

Chairman: Mark Hews

Tel: 0845 671 8999

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@lycettsrural

Parent company: Ecclesiastical Insurance

Main location: Newcastle

Additional branches: 16

Staff numbers: 244

Major specialisms: Rural, equine, commercial, private client and financial services.

Major trading subsidiaries: MIB, Cliverton, Arbcover.

What we are: A specialist insurance broker with over 30 years’ experience insuring high net worth individuals.

Vision/background: With over 30 years’ experience providing specialist insurance solutions to the rural community, Lycetts truly understands the unique world of their clients. Covering historic and listed properties, from fine antiques and classic cars to wine cellars and rural pursuits, Lycetts ensures clients are properly protected. All available profits go to charity.

Principal Insurance

City Gate, Cross Street, Sale, Manchester M33 7JR

Website: www.principalinsurance.co.uk

Contact: Dave Bowcock

MD: Dave Bowcock

Tel: 0330 024 9067

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@askprincipal

Parent company: Principal Group Holdings

Main location: Manchester

Additional branches: Dublin

Staff numbers: 78

Major specialisms: Motorcycle, van and motorhome.

Major trading subsidiaries: Principal Insurance

What we are: Principal is a specialist insurance broking group serving niche markets in the UK and Ireland. The group’s personal lines portfolio spans motorcycle, motorhome, van, specialist vehicle and private, classic, performance, prestige, kit and replica car insurances. The group’s commercial offer is particularly strong in the courier and hire and reward sectors.

Vision/background: Founded in 2011, Principal now serves nearly 50,000 policyholders from its Manchester headquarters and offices in Dublin. Embracing the latest broking, analytical and security technologies, the group seeks to maintain strong and sustainable growth through delivery of highly targeted schemes designed in partnership with leading underwriters.

Sutton Winson

St James House, Grosvenor Road, Twickenham TW1 4AJ

Website: www.suttonwinson.com Contact: Grahame Lamb

MD: David Thomson

Tel: 020 8891 4021

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: Sutton Group Holdings

Main location: Twickenham

Additional branches: One

Staff numbers: Total 130, personal lines only 37.

Major specialisms: Employee benefits and high net worth.

What we are: Our personal division focuses on two main areas: delivering unique personal insurance products to employees and retirees of FTSE 250 companies via employee benefit programmes; and private clients offer bespoke services to high net worth individuals. This team has seen year on year growth exceed 10% for the fourth successive year. We have recently launched two new products: HomeFlex and Motor Professions.

Vision/background: For our customers to become our best advocates, to be highly respected by our chosen business partners and to employ people who are passionate and experts in their field and deliver a straightforward and ethical service. Deliver sustainable results through a culture of valuing our people and customers.