Top 50 2019 - £15m-£19.99m
Aon UK • Lifesure • Lycett Holdings • Principal Insurance • Sutton Winson
Aon UK
The Aon Centre, The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall Street, London EC3V 4AN
Lifesure
3 Fenice Court, Phoenix Business Park, Eaton Socon, St Neots, Cambridgeshire PE19 8EW
Website: www.lifesure.co.uk
Contact: Paul Reid
MD: Paul Reid
Tel: 01480 402460
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@LifesureGroup
Main location: St Neots
Staff numbers: 65
Major specialisms: Motorhome, caravan, park home, motor, home, travel, touring caravan.
What we are: An independent, family-owned business founded by Colin Barnes in 1971. We are a specialist personal lines insurance broker who believes in getting to know our customers and providing great products and care.
Vision/background: We care. We care about our people, our customers, our partners and our future. We believe that growing our business benefits all. We have our own products and schemes in specialist markets and are specialists in the leisure sectors.
Lycett Holdings
Milburn House, Dean Street, Newcastle-upon-Tyne NE1 1PP
Website: www.lycetts.co.uk
Contact: Peter Knowles
MD: Charles Foster
Chairman: Mark Hews
Tel: 0845 671 8999
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@lycettsrural
Parent company: Ecclesiastical Insurance
Main location: Newcastle
Additional branches: 16
Staff numbers: 244
Major specialisms: Rural, equine, commercial, private client and financial services.
Major trading subsidiaries: MIB, Cliverton, Arbcover.
What we are: A specialist insurance broker with over 30 years’ experience insuring high net worth individuals.
Vision/background: With over 30 years’ experience providing specialist insurance solutions to the rural community, Lycetts truly understands the unique world of their clients. Covering historic and listed properties, from fine antiques and classic cars to wine cellars and rural pursuits, Lycetts ensures clients are properly protected. All available profits go to charity.
Principal Insurance
City Gate, Cross Street, Sale, Manchester M33 7JR
Website: www.principalinsurance.co.uk
Contact: Dave Bowcock
MD: Dave Bowcock
Tel: 0330 024 9067
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@askprincipal
Parent company: Principal Group Holdings
Main location: Manchester
Additional branches: Dublin
Staff numbers: 78
Major specialisms: Motorcycle, van and motorhome.
Major trading subsidiaries: Principal Insurance
What we are: Principal is a specialist insurance broking group serving niche markets in the UK and Ireland. The group’s personal lines portfolio spans motorcycle, motorhome, van, specialist vehicle and private, classic, performance, prestige, kit and replica car insurances. The group’s commercial offer is particularly strong in the courier and hire and reward sectors.
Vision/background: Founded in 2011, Principal now serves nearly 50,000 policyholders from its Manchester headquarters and offices in Dublin. Embracing the latest broking, analytical and security technologies, the group seeks to maintain strong and sustainable growth through delivery of highly targeted schemes designed in partnership with leading underwriters.
Sutton Winson
St James House, Grosvenor Road, Twickenham TW1 4AJ
Website: www.suttonwinson.com Contact: Grahame Lamb
MD: David Thomson
Tel: 020 8891 4021
Email: [email protected]
Parent company: Sutton Group Holdings
Main location: Twickenham
Additional branches: One
Staff numbers: Total 130, personal lines only 37.
Major specialisms: Employee benefits and high net worth.
What we are: Our personal division focuses on two main areas: delivering unique personal insurance products to employees and retirees of FTSE 250 companies via employee benefit programmes; and private clients offer bespoke services to high net worth individuals. This team has seen year on year growth exceed 10% for the fourth successive year. We have recently launched two new products: HomeFlex and Motor Professions.
Vision/background: For our customers to become our best advocates, to be highly respected by our chosen business partners and to employ people who are passionate and experts in their field and deliver a straightforward and ethical service. Deliver sustainable results through a culture of valuing our people and customers.
