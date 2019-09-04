Insurance Age

Research uncovers SME worries over regulation and cyber

email-worry
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Independent research published by Allianz highlighted the wider role of the broker.

Research published by Allianz has revealed that SMEs are most worried about regulation.

The independent research asked brokers to report the concerns that their SME customers were raising.

The top five risks shared by SMEs were found to be regulation (59%), cyber (56%), data loss (36%), Brexit (32%) and business interruption (27%).

Helen Bryant, director of SME markets at Allianz, commented: “SMEs continue to operate in a very uncertain environment and our research emphasises the wide range of issues that they are facing.

“New regulations, such as GDPR, are clearly a top concern and the insurance industry can play a key role by sharing the huge amount of expertise we hold in this area.”

Business
Allianz found that almost half (45%) of brokers have been asked by SME clients for advice on issues other than insurance.

In addition to surveying risk concerns, the research asked brokers to poll the business challenges facing SMEs.

Cash flow challenges came top (57%), followed by competition (54%), increasing operational expenses (45%), recruitment (31%), and IT capability (27%).

Bryant added: “Our research clearly shows that SMEs see brokers as a source of advice and information that goes beyond traditional insurance risk management expertise.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. Finch buy Bridle Insurance in biggest deal yet
  2. News analysis: Dual pricing debate rolls on
  3. People Moves Round-up: 19 – 30 August 2019
  4. Aston Lark completes £320m Goldman Sachs deal
  5. FCA warns of Close Brothers clone
  6. Open GI invests in machine learning specialist
  7. Tesla unveils insurance product

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: