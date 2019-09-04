Research uncovers SME worries over regulation and cyber

Independent research published by Allianz highlighted the wider role of the broker.

The independent research asked brokers to report the concerns that their SME customers were raising.

The top five risks shared by SMEs were found to be regulation (59%), cyber (56%), data loss (36%), Brexit (32%) and business interruption (27%).

Helen Bryant, director of SME markets at Allianz, commented: “SMEs continue to operate in a very uncertain environment and our research emphasises the wide range of issues that they are facing.

“New regulations, such as GDPR, are clearly a top concern and the insurance industry can play a key role by sharing the huge amount of expertise we hold in this area.”

Allianz found that almost half (45%) of brokers have been asked by SME clients for advice on issues other than insurance.

In addition to surveying risk concerns, the research asked brokers to poll the business challenges facing SMEs.

Cash flow challenges came top (57%), followed by competition (54%), increasing operational expenses (45%), recruitment (31%), and IT capability (27%).

Bryant added: “Our research clearly shows that SMEs see brokers as a source of advice and information that goes beyond traditional insurance risk management expertise.”

