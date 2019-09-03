Headline makers - September 2019
The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month
The top 5 most read
The hottest stories from August on www.insuranceage.co.uk
Former AIG claims handler jailed for £390,000 fraud
A former staff member admitted to defrauding the company by diverting customer payments into his own account in order to fund his drug habit. He has been sentenced to two years in jail. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4132531
Swinton closures don’t tell full story, says Donaldson
The Atlanta CEO explained that branch closures should not be viewed in isolation. Ardonagh revealed the closure of all remaining Swinton retail branches in a presentation to investors in August. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4160431
Ardonagh shutters Swinton’s advised commercial business
Advised clients will be transferred to Towergate and the move will lead to redundancies. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4149756
Zurich cuts scheme contract with Fleet UK
Brokers using the Fleet UK (FLUK) scheme with Zurich have been told that Zurich’s contract with the provider will cease at the end of the year. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4149751
PIB sets sights on long term investment deal
CEO Brendan McManus has revealed that PIB’s current deal with private equity backer The Carlyle Group is due to finish in 2021 and the broker is already seeking fresh longer-term investment. www.insuranceage.co.uk/4144746
Looking after vulnerable customers
The House of Commons Committee of Public Accounts urged regulators in the financial services, water, energy and telecoms sectors to work together to prevent consumers being exploited. The committee argued that the regulators in these sectors have a statutory responsibility to protect the interests of customers, particularly vulnerable consumers. It detailed that the problems faced are often the same across all sectors – difficulty with switching to better deals, paying bills, mounting debts and understanding complex information. (www.insuranceage.co.uk/4094546)
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched a consultation on proposed guidance for firms on the fair treatment of vulnerable customers. The regulator detailed that it wants to see doing the right thing for vulnerable customers “deeply embedded in firms’ culture”. According to the watchdog, there are cases where firms are clearly failing to consider the needs of vulnerable consumers, leading to harm. (www.insuranceage.co.uk/4111746)
The Personal Finance Society (PFS) chief executive officer, Keith Richards, highlighted that there is no ‘one-size-fits-all approach’ when it comes to treating vulnerable customers fairly. Following the launch of the FCA consultation, Richards commented: “There is no single approach to take for vulnerable customers as vulnerability comes in many forms. What is relevant for one group may not be the right approach for another.” (www.insuranceage.co.uk/4113376)
To get involved contact the editor at [email protected]
Soundbites
“There’ll be another two or three acquisitions over the next six months, but it’s all about buying the right type of business.”
Simon Drew, chief financial officer at Bravo, discusses its plans (www.insuranceage.co.uk/4157571)
“Carlyle have been with us three years and been fantastic people. We know as they get to five years they get itchy feet. We spend a lot of time now working on who our next investor will be.”
Brendan McManus, PIB chief executive officer, explains the company’s search for a new backer
“We’re predominantly a SME broker and Health & Safety Click is a really cost effective solution for risk management and health and safety for SMEs, so we will build it into being an integral part of our customer proposition for our SME customers.”
Mike Bruce, GRP MD, on why the business bought risk management firm Health & Safety Click (www.insuranceage.co.uk/4160376)
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 23 August 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news