Be Wiser rejoins Biba

The personal lines specialist has become the latest new member of Biba, after previously cancelling its membership of the trade body in 2016.

Andover-headquartered broker, Be Wiser has become a member of the British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba).

According to Biba its membership features about 2,000 regulated firms which have in their employ as a collective over 100,000 staff.

Be Wiser has previously been a Biba member, joining the trade body in 2014. A spokesperson for Biba confirmed that the broker cancelled its membership in 2016.

Steve White, Biba chief executive officer, said: “I’m delighted that Be Wiser has become a Biba member.

“It is a forward looking company and their focus on training and technology is a winning approach that I’m sure Biba can help with and learn from.”

Mark Bower-Dyke, Be Wiser chairman, added: “Be Wiser continues to go from strength to strength but the insurance sector is currently operating in challenging times.

“Being part of Biba makes absolute sense in terms of the representation we can benefit from on regulation, lobbying and market issues.

“We are all looking forward to being involved with Steve and the team.”

In mid-August the release of Biba’s accounts revealed that the organisation has reserves of £3.89m.

Last month, the trade body warned that scammers are using its name to target brokers, offering Biba Conference delegate data.

Earlier this year, specialist personal lines broker Be Wiser saw Mark Cliff join as a NED.

