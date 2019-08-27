Swinton closures don’t tell full story, says Donaldson

The Atlanta CEO explains that branch closures should not be viewed in isolation.

Ardonagh revealed the closure of all remaining Swinton retail branches in a presentation to investors this week.

Swinton retail had a total of 59 branches when it was bought by Ardonagh for £165m in September 2018, down from 86 at the beginning of the year.

Following the purchase, this number then fell to 44 by Q1 2019, 20 by Q2 2019, and the last 11 branches were closed in July 2019.

Ian Donaldson, CEO at Atlanta Group, was keen to emphasise that branch closures were part of a strategy originally put in place by former Swinton CEO Gilles Normand, who left the business the month following the deal.

“The management within Swinton were heavily focused on cost-cutting and living up to what the previous CEO was trying to do and say,” explained Donaldson.

He added: “They were very focused on branch closures – all of the branches. They were very focused on taking circa £20m worth of cost out of the business.

“It’s quite important to know that our job, when we were looking at this business, was to believe that story and embrace that story and, more importantly, enable them to complete on that story.”

Direction

Donaldson clarified that, upon Ardonagh’s purchase of Swinton, Atlanta’s role was to execute this strategy more effectively. Atlanta is the retail division of Ardonagh, comprising of Autonet, Carole Nash and Swinton.

“A lot of mistakes were made when they closed those initial branches – closing branches without the people the branches were servicing even being told,” he commented. “We had to stop that from happening.”

The company used analytics more extensively in the planning of the remaining branch closures, according to Donaldson.

He explained that this was done by “analysing best practice in the previous closures and analysing the things that went wrong, and also understanding what happens when you close 1, 2, 5, 10 and 20 branches and then assessing how many we want to close at what time”.

Donaldson described this new strategy as “a more common sense and stand-back approach”.

Redundancies

Alongside the closures, the number of average full-time employees at Swinton fell from 1,757 in Q1 2018 to 1,251 in Q1 2019.

The latest figures from the investor presentation put the average number at 1,183 for Q2 2019.

Donaldson would not be pressed to reveal how many people Swinton presently employs or how many staff members left as a result of the final 11 branch closures.

“If anything, I would be looking more positively about how the branch closures have been done, how the people have been treated during those closures to make sure they have very fair redundancy packages and very fair ways of getting them into alternative employment,” he stated.

Additionally, Donaldson urged commentators to view Atlanta as a group and not simply a sum of its constituent parts.

“We are really one group, and all of our staff, because we are personal lines, can deal with all of the brands that we have,” he explained. “Is Atlanta growing? Is Atlanta increasing its workforce? Yes, it is.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.