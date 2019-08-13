Is the industry doing enough to stop ghost broking?

With ghost broking back in the news, commissioning editor Laurence Eastham asks a panel of five experts what the industry can do to tackle the problem.

A significant court sentencing recently brought ghost broking back to the headlines.

Birmingham Crown Court sentenced a fraudster to 16 months’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months, 300 hours of community work, three months curfew, victim costs of £8,000 and court costs of £1,200.

In February 2019, Inner London Crown court handed out a two-year prison sentence to a ghost broker that committed £60,000 of fraudulent activity.

Along with these headlines came the recurrent debates surrounding sentencing, business protection and customer awareness.

We spoke to five industry experts to gauge where the market is working well to tackle ghost broking activity and which areas need improving.

Are cases of ghost brokers on the rise? Tom Gardiner, head of fraud, risk and recoveries, Aviva:

We have seen an increasing frequency of policy fraud linked to ghost broking – in particular, targeting vulnerable social groups including students, young drivers, and communities whose first language is not English. This is a real concern because of the high risk of detriment to innocent customers, who could be left uninsured and out of pocket. James Burge, fraud manager, Allianz:

Absolutely. Organised criminal gangs always seek to make money through selling worthless insurance policies to unsuspecting victims. This is achieved either through the falsification of documentation, through entering spurious personal details to achieve a quotation, or by taking out a genuine policy only to cancel it shortly afterwards. Matt Crabtree, linked and organised fraud manager, LV:

Ghost broking is on the rise. That’s also evident by the fact that the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) and the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) both include it in their threat assessments now, enabling industries to work together to tackle it. Don Brennan, trading director, Hughes Insurance:

As more customers seek their insurance online, this is where some are being caught out. In the advent of increasing volumes of customers searching for insurance online, and with the analytics and pay-per-click nature of where brokers get ranked on any search engine, it does open itself up more to potential fraudulent activity. Early intervention from our side helps avoid any of these cases that would otherwise leave customers at risk. Tony Allen, chairman, Insenture Underwriting:

They have been. They can infiltrate especially short-term cover policyholders, where they give them some cover temporarily.

Are sentences by the courts enough of a deterrent to stop ghost brokers?

Gardiner:

Generally speaking, when cases do reach trial, we believe the current sentencing guidelines are broadly adequate. However, a more significant problem is the lack of cases that are prosecuted in the first place. For this reason, we believe that prevention and customer education are equally important in the fight against this particularly harmful type of organised crime.

Crabtree:

There are penalties out there. My view is that there’s only a finite amount of resources. We’ve referred a number of cases to IFED recently – they take time to mature. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) are backlogged – getting results with them is taking time. We will start to see more and more cases reaching criminal courts, and then we can get the message out there that ghost broking doesn’t pay. We need to try and make better use of other regulators who can assist IFED in getting some results.

Allen:

It depends on the extent of the fraud. You can accumulate quite large sums of money in quite a short space of time. The sentencing should certainly be in line with the amount of money defrauded. Bearing in mind that with good behaviour, they’re out really quickly, I think it probably does need to be longer.

How do you protect the business against ghost brokers? Gardiner:

Aviva screens all its personal and motor business at the point of quote/sale and across all of our distribution channels. We identify and link features associated with ghost broking or previous instances of fraud, and have a dedicated team to carry out investigations and liaise with customers. We also work closely with the industry to share intelligence and data to identify and disrupt this activity, and protect innocent customers. Burge:

The best way to protect yourself against ghost brokers is through validation, investment in detection tools, collaboration with the industry and raising awareness of how to avoid being a victim. It’s unlikely the problem of insurance fraud will disappear anytime soon but insurers and brokers can take practical steps to prevent it from happening. These include investing in software and technology to identify fraud at application stage, undertaking regular fraud checks and educating customers so they are better informed. Insurers are working closely with organisations such as the IFB and the IFED to combat the issue. Crabtree:

We have a number of controls in place for ghost broking. This is also why we’re seeing a rise in it – technology is getting better, so we’re able to spot the activities of a ghost broker. Front-end data capture is key. Often, there’s a lot of similarities in the policies that have been taken out by ghost brokers. There are products available now, like device ID, which allow us to track systems and devices being used for such activity. We also work closely with our brokers and our aggregators, which are key in this area. Brennan:

We have quite robust internal fraud detection techniques that we embed in our current quote-and-buy journey, through any online and aggregator channels that we trade on, and also our offline voice channels. We have very good working relationships with each of our panel of insurers to essentially red flag any suspicious cases that we think may potentially be fraudulent. We carry out quite in-depth follow-ups in advance of the policy going on cover. Allen:

By looking at phone numbers coming in and postcodes of people getting quotes. The analysis there is that they tend to use the same mobiles or series of mobiles to get quotes. It’s looking for traits – there’s certain bits that they will tend to keep repeating.

What advice do you give to customers?

Gardiner:

Our simple advice to customers is to be wary of adverts on social media or where mobile telephone numbers are used. Check the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) or British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) websites to verify the ‘broker’ if you’re suspicious.

Burge:

Ghost brokers often advertise on student websites and forums, so we would advise people to avoid being drawn in by these fraudsters offering cheaper insurance. Customers can also check if the broker is legitimate by using the FCA register or contacting the FCA directly. Checks can also be carried out using the Motor Insurance Database (MID) website.

Crabtree:

Ghost broking is something that LV is looking to raise public awareness of, which is key. ‘Ask MID’ is a really good way for way for people to be checking whether or not their vehicles are ensured. The other message is check the regulation again. A lot of the adverts that we see on social media are recommending that you directly message them with your details. It sounds simple but insurers, brokers and regulated entities just wouldn’t be working in that sort of market.

Brennan:

Generally, be aware of purchasing policies from any unusual sources or where the premium seems too good to be true, in particular for online trading sites. If an existing customer phoned us to negotiate a renewal premium, and they offer us a competing premium from a company that our staff have not heard of, we would offer the customer the advice to be sure that it is a legitimate agency and to check on the FCA site if they have any concerns.