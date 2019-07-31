Arch Capital buys Barbican

The deal is the latest in a long line of acquisitions by the group.

Arch Capital Group has announced the purchase of Barbican Group Holdings for an undisclosed amount.

Barbican Group Holdings includes Barbican Managing Agency, Arcus 1856 and Castel Underwriting Agencies.

The purchase will be funded by US asset management firm Carlson Capital.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in Q3 or Q4 2019, conditional on regulatory approval.

Strategy

Hugh Sturgess, president and CEO at Arch Insurance International, described the decision: “The acquisition of Barbican deepens Arch’s commitment to both Lloyd’s and the London market and provides our broker partners with a more comprehensive array of products and expertise.”

Arch Capital Group provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance worldwide through its subsidiaries.

The Bermuda-based group has been pursuing a strategy of successive acquisitions in recent years.

In April 2019, Arch UK purchased both Obelisk Underwriting and Axiom Underwriting.

