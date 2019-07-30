Nexus buys specialty MGA Plus Risk Limited

Nexus group CEO Colin Thompson says to expect more acquisitions.

Nexus has announced the acquisition of Plus Risk Limited (PRL) for an undisclosed amount.

PRL is a London-based financial and professional lines managing general agent (MGA).

Founded in 2017, the company provides management liability and professional indemnity insurance.

James Rasmussen, founder and managing director, and Neil Ede, head of management liability, will become shareholders in Nexus and move to the group’s headquarters.

Nexus will appoint a number of directors to the PRL board, including group CEO Colin Thompson.

Discussing the deal, Rasmussen said: “It has been a very exciting two years in which we have launched and established Plus Risk and the acquisition will provide the perfect platform for Plus Risk to evolve and flourish.”

Acquisitions

In April 2019, Nexus bought specialist trade credit broker Credit & Business Finance (CBF).

The group announced that its long-term plan was to merge CBF with its newly-created broking arm Xenia.

The deal covered 21 staff across four offices.

According to Thompson, Nexus is actively pursuing a strategy of acquisitions: “We continue to manage a busy pipeline of MGA opportunities internationally and are looking to further strengthen and diversify our business.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.