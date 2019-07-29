Hiscox UK shrinks amid global growth in interim results

Chairman Robert Childs blames the integration of a new IT system.

Hiscox has revealed that its UK business has shrunk in half-year results for 2019.

Gross written premium at Hiscox UK fell 1.7% from $385.2m (£312.2m) in H1 2018 to $378.5m (£306.8m) in H1 2019.

The Bermuda-headquartered company blamed the integration of a new IT system for disrupting its UK operations.

Hiscox Chairman Robert Childs discussed the UK situation: “Our broker business had a challenging 2018 as it adapted to a new system with new ways of working, which impacted growth.

“In the first half of this year we have made good progress, with service levels improving and work on track to be completed by the year-end. However, as we have previously said, growth will remain subdued until these changes are fully embedded.”

Childs also highlighted strong competition in commercial lines and the prevalence of escape of water claims as additional challenges for the UK business.

Full-year results for 2018, published earlier this year, reported “indigestion” in the broker channel due to system changes.

Global

This UK decline did not stop the global business from growing 7% from $2,228.8m in H1 2018 to $2,337.5m in H1 2019.

Global profits grew 3% from $162.7m to $168.0m over the same period.

Hiscox credited its global growth to an annualised investment return of 4.8% in H1 2019. The company earned $147.5m with assets under management of $6,367m.

In H1 2018, the company only earned $19.8m with assets under management of $6,460m.

Bronek Masojada, chief executive officer at Hiscox, commented: “Hiscox delivered a profit of $168 million for the first half despite a more challenging claims experience.

“Looking ahead, with six consecutive quarters of rate growth in some Lloyd’s business, the market is in a better position than it has been for some time. In Retail, we will continue to invest in our infrastructure and marketing to drive sustainable growth.”

