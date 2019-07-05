Seventeen Group buys WPS

Plymouth-based WPS will retain its leadership team following the sale.

Plymouth-based Walker Persson & Spargo (WPS) has been bought by Seventeen Group for an undisclosed sum.

WPS employs over 40 staff and generates Gross Written Premium of £17m. The firm’s leadership team and directors Steve Rowlands, Steve Harvey and Colin Watts will all stay with the firm, as will its wider team.

The business will continue to trade as WPS from its current Plymouth office. The deal closed on 28 June.

Financial backers

The deal was at least partially financed by Beechbrook Capital.

Tim Johnston, investor director at Beechbrook, commented: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Seventeen Group and we are delighted to be the new funding partner for this market-leading business. We very much look forward to supporting the group with its further growth plans over the coming years.”

Managing director of WPS Steve Rowlands said: “We are very proud of the business we have built in Plymouth and have received fantastic support from our staff, clients and insurers over the years.

“It was therefore of paramount importance to us that we identified a purchaser for our business who were committed independent brokers and ambitious to continue our growth plans in the South West.”

Rowlands also clarified that WPS had known James Hallam and Seventeen Group for many years.

Opportunities

Paul Anscombe, Seventeen Group chief executive, detailed that there are opportunities for the group to develop its specialisms into the South West as well as invest in the existing strengths of WPS through this deal.

“The joint opportunities will be in broking, underwriting and risk management,” he stated.

Seventeen Group bought Essex-based Graybrook Insurance last month.

