Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent

I have been playing drums now for 24 years, starting when I was at school with a few mates who wanted to be the next Beatles! Of course that didn’t happen and a career in insurance beckoned. I am in a band called Coyote Grove and a few covers bands. If I were to have a ‘claim to fame’ it’s playing at the Cavern in Liverpool with The Coral on the same bill, but that was just a matter of timing (pun intended) – neither of us were famous at the time. My favourite drummers are John Bonham of Led Zeppelin, with Ringo Starr and Keith Moon close behind, along with Buddy Rich, Ginger Baker and Bernard Purdie. The good thing about SJL Insurance is that I can put the hours in there but also have time to follow my hobbies and interests outside of work, giving me a good balance.

Adam Egginton, commercial executive, SJL Insurance

Why I chose insurance

If I’m honest, insurance chose me. I moved to Leicester as a student and never left – why move when there was football, rugby, Kasabian and a King in a car park? I ended up working for the local bank selling mortgages, but just before the Lehman Brothers collapse and financial crisis I was approached directly by Axa PPP healthcare to head up their sales division. Good timing, hey? After six years, I moved into affinity and partnership development where I eventually met this bloke called Matthew Reed. This ultimately led to me taking the plunge to help build and launch what is my proudest achievement to date – Equipsme. All these years on from my first steps in the industry, I still think it’s all about fate and good timing and I have no regrets and love what I’m doing now.

Gavin Shay, distribution director at Equipsme

Pet of the month - Bear Klinger, Flock’s office dog

“Bear is a Portuguese terrier who likes real-time, risk based insurance policies. And ham. He dislikes traditional inflexible insurance policies. And grapes.”

On the spot

▶ My most vivid dream was….

…I can never remember dreams. All recollection seems to vanish within a moment of waking up.

▶ I was last told off…

…by my daughter – she once memorably told me off for jumping out behind her and scaring her: “Which part of me having a heart condition do you not quite understand?!” (She’s fine now.)

▶ My favourite podcast is…

…I am a bit of a luddite when it comes to podcasts. I’ve never got around to finding out how to do it so I just make do with iPlayer.

▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…

…when I had a renewal conversation while in an ice cave on a glacier in the French alps. My phone’s signal was surprisingly clear.

▶ My most recent gig was…

…when I saw Dermot Kennedy at Brixton Academy last week. I am seeing 80s Australian rockers Midnight Oil next.

▶ I was last scared when…

…a couple of years ago, I got slightly lost in a blizzard on top of a mountain at about 3,000m. The wind chill was so cold that my phone stopped working as soon as I took it out of my pocket. I realised my next decision really needed to be a good one.

▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…

An old Scottish favourite called tablet, which is basically the pure sugar version of fudge. Very bad for you!

Paul Beck, director at Amicus Insurance Solutions

Charity corner

The annual Insurance Charities Awareness Week kicked off on Monday 17 June to better inform the sector that there is a dedicated charity available to help them in times of need.

The charity’s annual initiative saw the industry delivering a host of activities to help raise its profile and increase the number of employees it helps. Throughout the week, the sector was encouraged to get involved in a myriad of ways including social media and charity events. Last year the charity, which gives out £1.7m a year, reached over 76,000 insurance employees through its campaign, and this year it wants to broaden this reach even further.

The charity offers help in a range of ways to insurance employees past and present, and their families, in the UK and Ireland. For example, by financing essential items such as equipment to help with reduced mobility, property adaptation work which cannot be funded by government grants, the replacement of appliances or even essential property maintenance.

The Insurance Charities and Alzheimer’s Society have also recently collaborated to create a dedicated service to support anyone in the industry affected by dementia.