Falling business volumes have not dampened insurance sector optimism, PwC and CBI report

A survey by the organisations points toward M&A activity as the source of such positivity.

The insurance industry is remaining positive in the face of falling business volumes, the CBI and PwC have reported.

The announcement comes from the latest CBI/PwC Financial Services Survey.

According to the 79 firms that participated, industry optimism is being driven by M&A activity and opportunities to improve customer service.

Brokers are particularly enthused by the growth potential in closer relationships with their customers.

Jim Bichard, insurance leader at PwC UK, commented: “This underlines the importance of the intermediary role that the broker plays in owning the customer relationship, which is integral to success.”

The survey also highlighted that the insurance sector is especially optimistic when compared to other financial service industries.

Challenges

The upbeat responses to the survey are contrasted by challenging market conditions. Falling business volumes in insurance has increased the need to achieve cost savings.

This pressure on costs has led to falls in hiring activity at brokers, and PwC expects headcounts to fall across general insurance firms.

The survey follows a raft of announcements regarding redundancies. Only last month, Aviva announced that it intends to cut its global workforce by 1,800 over the next three years.

Aside from cost cutting, PwC expects efficiencies to be achieved in the future through improved CRM capabilities, particularly at brokers.

Additionally, Bichard warned of the effects of leaving the European Union, stating: “There are Brexit challenges, and this comes from both the second-order effects on customers, and the overall impact of the UK leaving the EU, on the confidence of the wider market.”

Optimism

The Financial Services Survey is published quarterly by the CBI and PwC. The latest edition of the survey was conducted between 14 May and 7 June.

In July 2018, the survey reported brokers as pessimistic amid flat business volumes.

The outlook of respondents has markedly improved since last year, despite a hardening of market conditions, highlighting the importance of M&A activity to the industry’s mood.

