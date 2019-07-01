James Hallam to expand AR network with new hire

Broker appoints former Zurich man Roy Standish.

James Hallam has hired Roy Standish as director of partnerships, joining the broker on 22 July.

A spokesperson for James Hallam told Insurance Age that this is a newly created role, and the broker explained that Standish will be responsible for the strategic direction of its partnership programme for appointed representatives (AR).

The business, which is a subsidiary of Seventeen Group, further stated that it aims to expand and develop new partnership opportunities for the future.

Standish has previously worked at Zurich for over 30 years. Following a number of various roles his last post at the provider was as sales and distribution director.

During his career at the insurer he also worked as director of market management and headed up the broker market teams in Zurich’s regional offices.

Opportunity

Seventeen Group chief executive officer, Paul Anscombe said he had seen a growing demand for entrepreneurial insurance professionals to create new ventures.

He added: “With the UK broking market undergoing an unprecedented level of consolidation, there is a significant opportunity to build capital value in insurance with the support of James Hallam, which is a long established UK broker committed to independence.

“Roy is uniquely placed to develop Partnerships given his extensive knowledge of the UK broker market.”

Standish concluded: “I know that a number of high calibre insurance individuals and firms are seeking greater support to achieve their objectives and we will be well placed to assist them.”

