Newbie news: New opportunities

Ged Hickey, managing director at Edison Ives Insurance Solutions, describes the journey to start his own broking firm, getting FCA authorisation and the broker’s plans for the future

▶ Why did you start up on your own?

My business partner and I founded it for two reasons: burning ambition and we felt we could do it; and the insurance sector is ready for a new generation of entrepreneurs. We wanted to try and be a modern provider and improve the customer experience. We use Whatsapp and Skype and other modern technology to help us to improve the client relationship.

▶ How hard was it to get up and running?

Reassuringly difficult – it’s not easy to set-up an insurance broker. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requires a business plan and it took about three months to do the application. It involved a lot of late nights, forecasting. We had to consider every detail.

▶ What are your targets for the first 12 months?

For the end of our first year our GWP target is £500,000 which we will reach soon. By the end of year three we hope to reach a GWP of £2.5m and by the end of year five, £5.5m.

▶ How did you come into insurance?

I was approached by a recruitment consultant, purely by chance. I started in the industry 15 years ago and worked in telemarketing at Broker Network. When I started there were about two people on the team, by the time I left in 2009 there were eight. I then moved to Bluefin and worked in insurer relations there.

Following that, I joined Henderson Insurance Brokers as a schemes director and built insurance products.

▶ Why take the broking direction?

I’d always been a broker and while I was heading up an SME team I found there was room for another broker with a modern way of servicing customers. While at Bluefin and Broker Network I worked with hundreds of brokers and almost came up with a blueprint for how to be a good broker.

▶ How big is the team? What are their roles?

There are four people in total: my business partner, Tony Suryavansi, our non-executive director and a part-time individual, who works flexibly depending on childcare and is involved in telemarketing, static caravan insurance and admin. We hope to bring in two more people by December. They’ll both be brokers – so kind of an account executive and an account handler rolled into one!

▶ What lines of business are you seeking?

As a business insurance broker, we focus on property and liability, and we offer cover for commercial lines, construction, property investors, tradesmen and contractors. In the market, there are lots of customers that have been underserviced as they aren’t big enough for brokers to take an interest in. A lot of customers use call centres. We feel advice is not always great and the experience can be daunting and confusing.

We project manage claims ourself, but we’ve also teamed up with a specialist loss adjuster, which means we can offer our clients additional assistance on liability and material damage claims.

▶ What is the local competition like?

It’s really tough in Leeds, but it’s a brilliant city to work in and we have found several great customers.

▶ How do you plan to market yourself?

As a new business we attended a lot of marketing events, used Google ads, exhibited at an event and were involved in a charity occasion. We also did a lot of telemarketing, but kept the strategy low key and targeted local businesses. As we expand we’ll probably launch a bigger marketing campaign and look to go national.

▶ Do you have a website? Any social media engagement?

We’re really pleased with the website. Social media is an area we could definitely work on and do more with. We’re thinking of bringing a student in.

▶ What has insurer support been like?

It’s been absolutely brilliant. We’ve worked with former partners and we are a member of the Bluefin network. There are also a few new markets that have been great from day one.

▶ Was the authorisation process more or less complicated than you expected?

It’s a slow process and it took us three or four months, which is fairly good.

▶ Which technology company are you using?

We use Acturis as a platform.

▶ What are your plans for the future?

We are always seeking out new opportunities, for example, cyber – we are looking to work with someone on this and trying to offer businesses a solution against attacks and provide a helpline and helpdesk.