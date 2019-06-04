Internal audit good practice guide launched for brokers

The Society of Insurance Broking has developed the guide which outlines regulatory rules.

A guide outlining good practice for brokers when undertaking an internal audit has been developed by the Society of Insurance Broking (SIB), in association with PKF Littlejohn and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The SIB detailed that it had been produced in response to members’ requests to provide a summary of good practice and it detailed the rules and current stance of the regulator on the topic.

The document covers the importance of effective governance in risk management and accountable oversight of internal controls and seeks to explain the ‘three lines of defence model’. It also makes a series of recommendations on areas of improvement.

Reminder

Liz Foster, non-executive director of the Society of Insurance Broking, said “Brokers will welcome this Good Practice Guide which will serve as a reminder to review their approach to internal audit and also provide a model against which to map their existing internal controls.”

Last September, the CII transitioned its Broking Faculty into the Society of Insurance Broking in order “to create a dedicated professional body for those working in the insurance broking sector, offering an enhanced member experience to better engage with those in the sector”.

In March, it also launched guides for brokers on smart water and the dark web.

Risk management

Jessica Wills, partner at PKF Littlejohn, added: “This Good Practice Guide summarises what these functions should look like within a three lines of defence model with some examples of good practice.

“We hope this summary provides some useful guidance and demonstrates the benefits that risk management and internal audit can bring to your firm.”

The Audit Good Practice Guide can be accessed via the Society of Insurance Broking website.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.