Tasker Insurance to drop Hobbs brand in future

Firm completes acquisition to work on its expertise in specialty markets.

On the 31 May the purchase of Leicestershire-based firm, Hobbs Broking by Tasker Insurance Group (TIG) was completed after it received the approval of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Hobbs Broking, which trades under Hobbs Associates is TIG’s second acquisition of 2019 and Insurance Age spoke to CEO of the firm, Robert Organ.

Hobbs brand

The chief executive said that for now the Hobbs brand will stay as the firm is “working on the integration plans at the moment” but that “ultimately it will be integrated into Tasker insurance”.

The acquisition was for an undisclosed sum but Organ said Hobbs will bring £2.5m gross written premium (GWP) to Tasker and because its focus is on technology and life sciences it will add that niche capability to the firm.

The acquisition of this specialist capability is part of Organ’s plan for Tasker which he detailed to Insurance Age last October.

With Tasker already in the North West, East, South East and with its head office in the capital, Hobbs will offer TIG a presence in the Midlands “which we will build from” but initially individuals working there will only focus on Hobbs’ niche business.

Competition for Hobbs acquisition

Organ was unaware of any competition for the purchase of Hobbs but highlighted TIG’s pre-existing relationship with the firm, “people in our business have worked with them before”.

When asked about the time frame for the deal he detailed that “discussions started last year”, prior to the firm’s purchase of Castle Insurance Consultants in March.

Plans for the future

Organ confirmed TIG was “in conversations with other people” as well but didn’t expect any further acquisitions this year. He iterated that TIG is “not a consolidator” and is “quite focused” on what it is trying to achieve, in expanding its specialist capabilities.

He added TIG group is developing its technology with its internal development team: “to enable us to efficiently deliver compelling service propositions to clients”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.