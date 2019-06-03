Tasker completes second deal of 2019

The business bought Hobbs Broking, a Leicestershire-based firm, which specialises in the life sciences and technology sectors.

Tasker Insurance Group (TIG) has made it second deal of 2019 with the acquisition of Hobbs Broking which trades as Hobbs Associates.

According to Tasker the deal has progressed its strategic growth plans and adds life sciences and technology to its list of specialisms.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, follows its buy of Castle Insurance Consultants, specialist tour operator & travel insurance broker, in March this year.

The office and staff from Hobbs will remain in its Leicestershire location.

Pipeline

The purchase builds on the brokers ambition to make a number of buys in order to develop a “sensible” footprint in the UK.

The acquisition extends TIG’s footprint into the Midlands. It already has hubs in the North West, East, South East and at its head office in London. The deal has received Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval and completed on 31 May 2019.

TIG CEO, Robert Organ, formerly of Bluefin, commented: “We have known the team at Hobbs for some time and are delighted that they have decided to join us at Tasker Insurance.

“We have a clear vision to build our specialist broking capabilities, in the areas of technology, life sciences, PI, financial lines and medical malpractice in addition to extending our regional retail broking footprint. The Hobbs team joining us takes us a step closer to achieving this priority.”

Service

Tony Hobbs, MD of Hobbs, added: “It’s great for us as a team and for the business, that we are joining Tasker, a business that we can trust to allow us to continue to do what we do well - servicing our clients.

“We are excited to be able to work with the Tasker team who will bring additional capabilities into our business to help us achieve our growth aspirations.”

TIG specialist broking and markets director, Barry Reynolds added “Welcoming such a capable team into the Group is very exciting. With two acquisitions of specialist broking businesses being completed within six months, there is real momentum within the business.”

