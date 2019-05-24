Enter the UK Broker Awards: Deadline today
Have you submitted your application to win a trophy at the UK Broker Awards 2019?
The deadline for entries for the UK Broker Award 2019 is today.
If you are yet to complete your submission please do so today to be in with a chance of winning a trophy.
The ceremony will take place on 13 September at The Brewery London.
Entry forms will be accepted on the UK Broker Awards website.
Categories include:
- Digital Broking
- Marketing & Customer Engagement
- Claims team
- Customer Service
- High Net Worth
- Training
- Schemes Broker
- Young Broker Broker
- Start-up
- Commercial Lines Broker
- New category: Diversity & Inclusion Broker
- Personality Broker Of The Year
- For the second time: Cyber Broker
The full list, criteria and table bookings are all available on the event’s official page. This year a diversity & inclusion award has been added to the suite and the cyber trophy is also up for grabs for the second year in a row.
Enter today and look out for the shortlist which is set to be published on 27 June. Entry guidance can be found here.
