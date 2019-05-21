UK Broker Awards: Four days left to enter!

Insurance Age

Brokers must submit their entries by 24 May to be in with a chance of winning a trophy.

The deadline to submit entries for the UK Broker Awards 2019 is fast approaching.

To be eligible to win all submissions must be received by Friday 24 May.

Enter now for the opportunity to take home a coveted trophy at the ceremony which takes place on 13 September at The Brewery in London.

Categories include:

  • Digital Broking
  • Marketing & Customer Engagement
  • Claims team
  • Customer Service
  • High Net Worth
  • Training
  • Schemes Broker
  • Young Broker Broker
  • Start-up
  • Commercial Lines Broker
  • Personal Lines Broker
  • New category: Diversity & Inclusion
  • Broker Personality
  • Broker Of The Year
  • For the second time:Cyber Broker

The full list, criteria and table bookings are all available on the event’s official page.

This year a diversity & inclusion award has been added to the suite and the cyber trophy is also up for grabs for the second year in a row. 

Enter today and look out for the shortlist which is set to be published on 27 June.

Entry guidance can be found here

Don’t delay, complete your entry before Friday. 

