Biba will return to Manchester in 2020

Conference will take place on 13 and 14 May.

As Biba 2019 draws to a close BBC Broadcaster and Biba Conference host, Huw Edwards has revealed that next year’s conference will be held in Manchester Central.

The planned dates for the exhibition are Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 May.

Biba’s chief executive, Steve White, commented on the announcement: “BIBA2019 has proved to be another fantastic example of the insurance sector coming together. I would like to thank all exhibitors, sponsors and delegates who really make it a success.

“I am looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Manchester next year for even more networking, learning and business opportunities.”

This year’s event has seen Biba name a new chairman and join forces with Pool Re to create a guide to terrorism insurance.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.