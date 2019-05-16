Biba Daily: Day Two – Thursday 16th May
To tie-in with the 2019 British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference in Manchester Insurance Age and Insurance Post have joined forces to publish a daily newsletter for the event
As well as exclusive research and conference news, the Daily sought the views from a host of senior insurance figures on everything from their views on the current market – in the form of a tweet - and in honour of the Biba 2019 strapline ‘Leading the Way,’ who has inspired them.
The Daily also includes a round-up of favourite Manchester musical acts - as nominated by delegates – and views on who is The Greatest Showman or show woman in insurance.
View today’s Biba Daily here
Or you can download it as a PDF
