Biba Daily: Day Two – Thursday 16th May

Biba Daily
  • Insurance Age staff
To tie-in with the 2019 British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference in Manchester Insurance Age and Insurance Post have joined forces to publish a daily newsletter for the event

Biba Daily 2019: Day Two

As well as exclusive research and conference news, the Daily sought the views from a host of senior insurance figures on everything from their views on the current market – in the form of a tweet - and in honour of the Biba 2019 strapline ‘Leading the Way,’ who has inspired them.

The Daily also includes a round-up of favourite Manchester musical acts - as nominated by delegates – and views on who is The Greatest Showman or show woman in insurance.

View today’s Biba Daily here

Or you can download it as a PDF

