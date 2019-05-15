Biba Daily: Day One – Wednesday 15th May

To tie-in with the 2019 British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference in Manchester Insurance Age and Insurance Post have joined forces to publish a daily newsletter for the event

As well as exclusive research and conference news, the daily sought the views from a host of local insurance figures on everything from inspirational leaders to what they are looking to get out of Biba 2019; to which Spice Girl they most identify with, and the best football team in the North West.

The Daily also includes a handy list of what is going on and where to eat and drink locally – as recommended by the people ‘in the know’ – Manchester-based brokers and insurers.

View today’s Biba Daily here

Or you can download it as a PDF