Biba Daily: Day One – Wednesday 15th May
To tie-in with the 2019 British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference in Manchester Insurance Age and Insurance Post have joined forces to publish a daily newsletter for the event
As well as exclusive research and conference news, the daily sought the views from a host of local insurance figures on everything from inspirational leaders to what they are looking to get out of Biba 2019; to which Spice Girl they most identify with, and the best football team in the North West.
The Daily also includes a handy list of what is going on and where to eat and drink locally – as recommended by the people ‘in the know’ – Manchester-based brokers and insurers.
View today’s Biba Daily here
Or you can download it as a PDF
