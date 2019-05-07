UKBA: Konsileo founder says start-up broker award made it feel like “we’d arrived”

Win added to the firm’s recruitment initiative.

Receiving the Broker Start-up of the Year award at last year’s UK Broker Awards has helped Konsileo to recruit “some of the best brokers in the market”, according to founder John Warburton.

The start-up won the award for its technology platform, which uses third-party data to provide brokers with more information about their clients’ businesses.

Warburton explained that the firm celebrated with a few staff drinks, adding that staff were “delighted, both the broking and technology teams were delighted, it felt like we’d arrived”.

The broker has been trying to recruit more broking staff since last year’s awards and Warburton stated that “being labelled an exciting start-up by Insurance Age has really helped as a recruitment initiative”.

“Entering would be a good activity, as long as you’ve got something to shout about,” he added.

