CII updates corporate chartered position for the insurance market

Proposition features five new elements and the priorities will be implemented from July 2019.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has redesigned its corporate chartered proposition for the insurance and financial planning profession after a consultation with the industry, consumers and public bodies.

The organisation said that the priority of this update is a shared commitment to professional expertise from the CII and firms with chartered status. According to the CII, the Chartered Ethos now focuses on a joint pledge to encourage knowledge, focus on clients and serve society.

Review

Last year Insurance Age revealed that the CII was reviewing chartered status following a drop in the number of firms with the award. And polls by Insurance Age the following month revealed that only 25% of consumers knew whether or not their broker was chartered and 66% of those questioned expected chartered brokers to be different e.g. be more professional, more regulated or more expensive

Correspondingly the CII has five elements to its new chartered proposition:

Enhancing the value: The CII will promote Chartered status to the public via an advertising campaign and provide a toolkit to firms to help them to promote Chartered status to their customers, clients and staff. Relevance to changing business models: The CII is making the criteria more reflective of the broad range of modern business models across the profession, so that all employer types can be included. The CII is also launching a new Chartered title to reflect the growth of the Managing General Agent ( MGA ) sector. Applications and renewals: The CII is simplifying the application process, reducing the number of documents and will move both the application and renewal process from paper to email. Effective oversight: The CII is changing the oversight arrangements to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and to increase focus on public trust. This will primarily be an annual review used by the CII to audit information and verify compliance. Social impact: The CII will expand its criteria around ‘core values and business practices’ to encompass diversity and inclusion ( D&I ).

These priorities will be implemented on 1 July 2019.

The organisation stated that as of the end of March 2019, the number of organisations worldwide that had a CII Corporate Chartered title was 904.

Safeguard

Sian Fisher, chief executive of the CII, commented: “We are living and working in a constantly changing world and the role of the insurance and financial planning profession is increasingly important to help safeguard the lives and livelihoods of our society”.

“It is my ambition that Chartered status achieves parity of esteem with other chartered professions and this refreshed proposition will help us get there.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.