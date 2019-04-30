Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Charity corner

My hidden talent

It all started in 2017 when I was inspired by the entrepreneur and chocolate maker Willie Harcourt-Cooze. It was his passion for turning raw cacao beans into velvety smooth chocolate, loved by millions, that got me interested. I started developing products like chocolate covered sea-salted caramels, honeycomb and truffles. My family and friends were of course more than happy to be official taste testers! They soon encouraged me to start selling at local fairs and True Indulgence was established. What I really wanted was to make my very own chocolate. It isn’t easy locating chocolate making equipment, so being a DIY addict I decided to build my own machines to help ‘crack and winnow’ (crushing the bean and separating the shell from the nibs) the cacao beans. After sorting, roasting and grinding the beans (for 48 hours might I add), you are left with smooth liquid chocolate. The chocolate is then left to rest for 4/5 weeks, which allows the intense flavours to develop. It’s then tempered and poured into bars that we call True Cacao. I’m so passionate about making top quality chocolate; I also share the history and journey of making chocolate with local youth groups and even get them to make their own bars.

James Burge, fraud manager, Allianz Insurance

Why I chose insurance

I am so glad that I found my way into insurance. In my role at Beazley, I get to work with a good number of partner brokers, enjoying the thrills of pursuing business together, while also learning from our underwriters about some pretty specialist areas of risk. Every day is different but builds on the last. After leaving university, I wanted to work “in business”, and was lucky that my first job was with an insurance provider that was very supportive of professional qualifications. This opened up my eyes to the underwriting and distribution of larger, complex risks, and the variety that insurance offers as a career. Making the move into underwriting was one of the best decisions I’ve made.

Sam Franks, UK regional development manager, Beazley

Pet of the month - Willow, Cheviot Insured’s office dog

“Willow is a 2-year-old Show Type Cocker Spaniel, bred from a long line of champions, but prefers to run around the woods getting dirty rather than parade in the ring. Willow loves food and will do anything for a treat, but dislikes the hairbrush and being on her own. She comes to work daily.”

On the spot

▶ My most vivid dream was…

…shooting level par at Augusta National – I am still dreaming!

▶ I was last told off…

…by my long suffering wife I suspect. It’s a reasonable assumption as I am often in trouble.

▶ My favourite podcast is…

…BBC Radio 5 Live Rugby Union Weekly.

▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…

…on a ski lift in St Anton, Austria. I am pleased to say I also won the business the year after.

▶ My most recent gig was…

…I am not very musically minded I am afraid. Sport is my main pastime, so that would be England v Scotland at Twickenham.

▶ I was last scared when…

…Brexit was left to ideologist politicians who have never been in the front line of business to sort out.

▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…

…a Milky Bar. “The Milky Bars are on me!”

Neil Campling, CEO, ICB Group

Charity corner

Specialist insurer Ecclesiastical is giving away £1million to charities with the launch of its Movement for Good awards. Opening last month, brokers can nominate a cause close to their hearts for a potential £1,000 award.

500 charities will each receive £1,000 during the first phase of the campaign, with the nomination process running until Friday 17 May.

To mark the start of the nominations, 500 bright orange piggy banks flooded the centres of Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester and London, highlighting the number of charities that will win a £1,000 award.

Brokers can nominate charities at the Ecclesiastical website.