UKBA: Wilby says cyber win encourages new business

Award enabled winner to discuss cyber more.

Winning the Cyber Broker of the Year trophy at the 2018 UK Broker Awards has made it easier for Wilby Insurance Brokers to discuss cyber, according to managing director Richard Blackburn.

The Cyber Broker category was introduced last year and it returns this year along with a new award for brokers concerned with diversity and inclusion.

Entries for the 2019 UK Broker Awards are now open.

Uplift

Speaking to Insurance Age about last year’s win, Blackburn commented: “We’ve seen an uplift in how many clients are taking up this important cover.

“It’s also helped in terms of new business. Being able to talk to our prospects about covers that their existing broker may not have discussed has helped to move their decision away from just being price motivated.”

He continued: “Instead, the focus is more about ensuring a client’s insurance program is fit for purpose and can provide the essential cover required to protect a business in today’s world.”

Team morale

Blackburn stated that the staff were all “thrilled” at the win.

He explained: “All our people worked really hard to ensure they understood cyber insurance and could provide expert advice to their clients about it.

“I know it’s a bit cliché, but the award really is testament to all of this hard work!”

Ceremony

This year’s UK Broker Awards are getting ever nearer. The glittering ceremony will be held on 13 September at the Brewery in London and brokers have until 24 May to submit their applications.

For more information on the awards categories and venue or to book a table please visit the event’s official page.

