Experts urge brokers to look over remuneration after FCA warning on GI distribution failings

Compliance specialists say brokers need to look at the distribution chain and make sure they act in the best interest of the customer.

Experts have urged brokers to look at their remuneration and make sure that they are adding value to clients, following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) warning of GI distribution failings in the market.

Last week the FCA published a report slamming general insurance firms for failing to consider the value of products and services provided to customers.

The report outlined the regulator’s key findings from its thematic work on the GI distribution chain, its expectations of firms and next steps.

While the report was looking at the whole of the distribution chain, specifically highlighting issues with secondary sellers such as car showrooms and tour operators, compliance experts warned brokers not to be complacent.

Champion

Branko Bjelobaba, managing director of compliance consultancy firm Branko Limited, explained that the warning means the FCA is saying everyone in the chain needs to make sure they are adding value.

He continued: “This probing sends a really strong sign to the sector that you need to up your game and if you can’t then draconian regulation can follow.

“We have a lot of flexibility in general insurance unlike other financial services so for us to keep that flexibility we need to step up and evidence that the broker is the customer’s champion.”

Bjelobaba further stated that insurance distribution chains can be very long, with more than five different intermediaries taking a slice of the profits, paid for by the consumer.

“The broker that interfaces directly with the client knows what the chain looks like and what the product’s value is,” he continued.

“They should be questioning whether they can get it better elsewhere and cheaper and if possible go direct to the insurer.”

Regulation

In the warning, the FCA also stated that the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD), which came into force on 1 October last year, requires that all firms in the GI distribution chain act in accordance with the best interests of the customer.

In addition, the recently implemented Senior Manager and Certification Regime (SM&CR) is designed to make senior managers accountable for the actions of their firms.

The SM&CR currently only applies to insurers but will be extended to include brokers on 9 December this year. Earlier this week the regulator reminded brokers that they needed to prepare for this sooner rather than later.

Remuneration

Ann Peel, technical consultant at Insurance Compliance Services, stated that everyone in the distribution chain, including brokers, now need to take a look at how they are remunerated.

She explained that brokers are “not immune to the scrutiny that is going on at the moment” and added that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is also taking an interest in insurance pricing and fairness to consumers.

Last December the CMA told the FCA to consider pricing intervention as it released the findings of its investigation following the super-complaint made by Citizens Advice in October.

Peel urged brokers to look at the distribution chain, adding: “Brokers need to look at where the product originates and how many noses are in the trough and make sure that this isn’t in any way detrimental to their customers.

“The pricing needs to be fair despite the fact that a lot of people were involved in getting that product to the end customer.”

Fines

Meanwhile British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) chief executive Steve White stated that the report, along with the accompanying letter from FCA director of supervision Jonathan Davidson to insurance bosses, was aimed at secondary sellers.

In the letter Davidson referenced fines relating to the GI distribution chain that the FCA has previously issued, including Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe which was fined £5m for failings in oversight of claims handling and customer outcomes.

In addition, Carphone Warehouse was fined £29m for mis-selling mobile phone insurance and failing to investigate and consider complaints arising from the mis-selling.

White commented: “There does not seem to be a problem across the whole industry. Looking at the examples in the FCA paper, the issues seem to be arising from the secondary sellers, the report provides examples including car showrooms, mobile phone sellers and tour operators.

“We are pleased that the FCA highlights that it is important to note that there are also many other GI distribution chains and products delivering good value insurance products and appropriate outcomes, with no evidence of harm.”

Concerns

He added that in Biba’s view insurance brokers had “always acted in the best interests of their customers” noting that with the IDD in force this will mean any distributor of insurance products will need to do the same.

White concluded: “We note that the FCA has raised concerns about evidence indicating that customers may be sold sub-standard or ‘hollowed out’ products.

“Our strong recommendation is that when a secondary seller is offering an insurance product that customers benefit from a second opinion by seeking the advice of an insurance broker who can advise on a range of products and prices to suit their needs.”

