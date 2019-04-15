FCA warns brokers to be ready for SM&CR

The regulator urged brokers to prepare early for the regime which comes into force on 9 December this year.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has reminded brokers that they must prepare sooner rather than later for the implementation of the Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SM&CR).

The regime has already been rolled out to insurance companies and brokers authorised by the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA) must be ready to abide by the rules by 9 December 2019.

Under the regime, all senior managers must have a Statement of Responsibility – which should be clear enough for everyone to understand what activities the Senior Manager is responsible and accountable for in the business.

Larger and more complicated firms must have Responsibility Maps showing how the responsibilities of their Senior Managers fit together.

Firms are urged to prepare Statements of Responsibilities (SoRs) and Responsibilities Maps as early as possible and guidance is available on the FCA website.

Bespoke

According to the watchdog, firms should also start by preparing their bespoke training plans and ensure staff understand the practical application of the specific rules which are relevant to their roles.

Jonathan Davidson, executive director of supervision- retail and authorisations at the FCA, said: “Senior leaders should view the regime as a catalyst to inspire positive culture change at their firms. The SM&CR is an important way to ensure that individuals at all levels within firms take personal responsibility for their actions.

“It is good for business when employees buy into a firm’s purpose, feel personal accountability and are inspired to speak up (and to listen). This can be encouraged through the new conduct rules. This kind of culture supports a healthy and inclusive workplace for employees, innovation and sustainability, and thoughtful identification and mitigation of risk.”

With the introduction of the SM&CR, the FCA is seeking to encourage a culture where all financial services staff embrace the new five conduct rules:

Act with integrity

Act with due care, skill and diligence

Be open and cooperative with the FCA

Pay due regard to the interests of customers and treat them fairly

Observe proper standards of market conduct

Compliance experts and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association previously flagged that SM&CR will be the top regulatory issue for brokers in 2019.

