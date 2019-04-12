Podcast: The top five news stories of the week
Which articles were brokers most interested in for the week commencing 8 April 2019?
Insurance Age's news editor and editor address the latest FCA warning to GI firms and learn more about Jelf’s newly appointed CEO.
Use the link to hear their views and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
Insurance Age's top five stories for the week starting Monday 8 April 2019:
- Incoming Jelf CEO will have to “work hard to gain trust”
- Aston lark buys Jobson James Insurance Brokers
- FCA warns firms to take action on GI distribution failings
- Ardonagh losses shrink at first full year results
- Brokers and FSCS step in for Qudos customers following unrated insurer’s collapse
